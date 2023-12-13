Courtesy photo

As the Plaza Live reaches the final stages of a lengthy renovation, the venue is busy confirming acts for the new year.

Letterkenny stars and comedians Mark Forward, Jeff McEnery, Olivia Stadler and Allie Pearse are set to take the stage of a revamped Plaza Live on March 5, 2024 — as part of their extended "Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand-Up" North American tour. This is one of only two Florida shows for the troupe, the other being in Fort Lauderdale the following night.

Tickets to see “A Night of Stand-Up” go on sale on Friday, Dec. 15, via AXS.

The infamous Hulu sitcom Letterkenny has run for 11 seasons, with its final season premiering on Dec. 26. The show is based in the small town of Letterkenny, Canada, and follows the surreal and humorous lives of citizens in the town.

The show is known for its hysterical portrayal of working-class life, featuring Forward (Coach) and McEnery (Alexander). Both Stadler and Pearse are writers for Letterkenny and the spin-off series Shoresy.

A Night of Stand-Up” explores the show’s comedic sensibilities live onstage and off the cuff. It should indeed be nearly as much fun as watching kids fall off bicycles.