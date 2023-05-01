Florida Uber and Lyft drivers launch effort to organize for better pay, better app policies

click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler Adalberto Perez, an Uber driver in Orlando, who's organizing with other local rideshare drivers for better pay and app policies.

“We move the city,” one rideshare driver declared, with a crowd of drivers standing behind him in solidarity. “We move the passengers, and we are spending our money on gas, car, insurance — and we are also getting old,” he said, earning some laughter.



Many of the drivers gave speeches in Spanish, but the cohort was diverse: a group of Brazilian, Colombian, Venezuelan, Chilean, Dominican, Haitian, and U.S.-born drivers, asking to be afforded a living wage for honest work.





click to enlarge photo by McKenna Schueler

"Forming this Guild is crucial for thousands of drivers who need a stronger voice, and gives organized labor an opportunity to shape the new economy," IDG founder James Conigliaro, Jr., said in a statement at the time.