Florida Republicans pass anti-union bill, reject Democrats’ attempts to soften its blow

While the legislation's sponsors argued their measure would help, not hurt unions, actual union members said it would do the opposite, and that it'd be a slap in the face to Democrats, Republicans and independents alike.



“We are the working class,” one Orlando union worker and self-described Republican who’s exempted from the legislation, told lawmakers during one of the bill's committee stops this month.



“There is a line,” he insisted passionately, pounding his fist on the podium. “Do not cross it.”

In front of the Florida House, Democratic State Rep. Robin Bartleman told her colleagues Tuesday, “We know what this is really about: crushing unions and crushing the workers of Florida.”

This comment came in defense of an amendment to the bill that would have extended the bill's implementation date a full year, to July of 2024.Currently, the bill's ban on payroll deductions of union dues goes into effect on July 1 of 2023, and the 60% membership and audited financial statement requirements will be effective Oct. 1.