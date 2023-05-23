Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

According to WBBH, 23-year-old Englewood resident Jordan Rivera wandered behind Bandito's Bar in Port Charlotte to relieve himself shortly after closing time, when he fell into a pond and was immediately attacked by a 10-foot alligator.
Though the gator bit off his right arm just above the elbow, Rivera was saved by bystanders who pulled him out and quickly applied a tourniquet to the injury.
Rivera says he doesn't remember any of it.
In a statement, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say that an alligator that was 10 feet, 5 inches long was removed from the pond and “humanely killed."
According to the FWC, alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures. So, it's not uncommon to see large gators wandering around in unusual places looking for love.
There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.
