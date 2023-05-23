Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

The gator bit off his right arm just above the elbow

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 11:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar
Photo via Adobe
Florida officials say a man lost his arm to a large alligator behind a bar early Sunday morning.

According to WBBH, 23-year-old Englewood resident Jordan Rivera wandered behind Bandito's Bar in Port Charlotte to relieve himself shortly after closing time, when he fell into a pond and was immediately attacked by a 10-foot alligator.

Though the gator bit off his right arm just above the elbow, Rivera was saved by bystanders who pulled him out and quickly applied a tourniquet to the injury.

Rivera says he doesn't remember any of it.
Related
East of Orlando, a small plane landed in the middle of Colonial Drive

East of Orlando, a small plane landed in the middle of Colonial Drive: No injuries are reported, but it has caused yet another traffic snarl on a morning already full of them.

“So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down,” said Rivera to the station. “I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember.”

In a statement, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) say that an alligator that was 10 feet, 5 inches long was removed from the pond and “humanely killed."

According to the FWC, alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures. So, it's not uncommon to see large gators wandering around in unusual places looking for love.

There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.

Related
One smashed armadillo shut down Orlando International Airport for an hour

One smashed armadillo shut down Orlando International Airport for an hour: There was only one working runway for about 20 minutes

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over anti-drag law

By McKenna Schueler

Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

Florida's lack of a labor department leaves workers with limited options

By McKenna Schueler

Florida has the nation's third largest workforce, but no state mechanism to enforce labor laws.

Florida sued over new law that blocks Chinese citizens from buying property

By News Service of Florida

Florida sued over new law that blocks Chinese citizens from buying property

Also in News

East of Orlando, a small plane landed in the middle of Colonial Drive

By Jessica Bryce Young

East of Orlando, a small plane landed in the middle of Colonial Drive

A fan’s requiem for Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, Disney World’s most immersive, exclusive experience

By Chelsea Zukowski

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a luxury LARPing experience built with superfans in mind ... but most are unable to afford it.

Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over anti-drag law

By McKenna Schueler

Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s jet is now following Gov. DeSantis’ jet too

By Chloe Greenberg

UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s jet is now following Gov. DeSantis’ jet too
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us