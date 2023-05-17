Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

One smashed armadillo shut down Orlando International Airport for an hour

There was only one working runway for about 20 minutes

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge One smashed armadillo shut down Orlando International Airport for an hour
Shutterstock
Hundreds of travelers experienced delays at Orlando International Airport Wednesday morning when the remains of an armadillo were found on a runway.

According to an MCO spokesperson, at approximately 7 a.m., "a Southwest Airlines flight was arriving at Orlando International Airport (MCO) when the pilots discovered that an armadillo had been previously hit on the runway." Airport protocol demanded the runway be closed temporarily while the armadillo bits were removed.

Orlando International Airport Airfield Ops Wildlife Division (cool job alert!) showed up and removed the animal remains. Unfortunately, "routine maintenance and construction" was happening on two other runways at the same time, resulting in there being only one working runway for approximately 20 minutes.

As 7 a.m. is one of the busiest times at MCO, that had a cascading effect that caused delays on 43 flights that lasted between 30 and 60 minutes.

Contrary to some rumors flying around (heh), airport staff stresses that "there was NO bird strike at MCO."
Related
Florida loves turtles so much these drivers risked death to protect one

Florida loves turtles so much these drivers risked death to protect one: The multi-vehicle highway pileup was caused by one truck stopping dead for a turtle crossing the road


_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Gov. DeSantis signs bills that ban CBDC, block credit card companies from tracking gun sales

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis signs bills that ban CBDC, block credit card companies from tracking gun sales

Viral TikTok seems to show tiny girl being crushed by scooter at Disney

By Jessica Bryce Young

Viral TikTok seems to show tiny girl being crushed by scooter at Disney

Orange County school board reluctantly approves book ban policies, with hands tied by the state

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County school board reluctantly approves book ban policies, with hands tied by the state

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to ban students from using phones and TikTok in schools

Also in News

Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of hate’ bills into law

By McKenna Schueler

Florida advocates denounce DeSantis signing anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of hate’ bills into law

Gov. DeSantis wants to send Florida troops, officers to 'stand ready' at Texas border

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis wants to send Florida troops, officers to 'stand ready' at Texas border

Florida loves turtles so much these drivers risked death to protect one

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida loves turtles so much these drivers risked death to protect one

Florida teacher faces investigation after she showed class Disney movie with gay character

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida teacher faces investigation after she showed class Disney movie with gay character
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us