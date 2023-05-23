East of Orlando, a small plane landed in the middle of Colonial Drive

#EmergencyLanding: A small private plane emergency landed on the median of E. Colonial and Taylor Creek. It’s currently blocking traffic and no injuries reported. FAA has been notified.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 23, 2023
On a morning that's already a hell of a traffic mess as a semi loaded with a towering stack of wood pallets flipped over on I-4, add to that: A small private plane really said "OK here's good" on East Colonial Drive.
According to a tweet from Orange County Fire Rescue, the private plane made an unscheduled landing on Colonial Drive at Taylor Creek Road, in Christmas in East Orange County.
The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, but no details are yet forthcoming on possible fines or citations. No injuries have been reported.
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene, and have shut down westbound lanes and asked drivers to find another route (though workarounds aren't the easiest to find at that stretch of East Colonial, if you're unfamiliar with the area). The plane isn't safe to be moved until its fuel is removed, reports WESH newsman Tony Atkins from the scene.
So just add anyone trying to travel west on Colonial this morning to all the people who spent more than an hour sitting on I-4 today and ... well, we'll see you all at happy hour.
ON SCENE: This plane sits in a median. Working to learn more about what caused the emergency landing now. https://t.co/Nibt37Pl40 pic.twitter.com/KkNYd6AUWg— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 23, 2023
