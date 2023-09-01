Florida hunters capture 920-pound gatorzilla in Orlando-area lake

‘We’re going to need a bigger … LINE!’

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 8:02 pm

Hunters caught a 920-pound gator in an Orlando-area lake on Friday. - Photo courtesy Florida Gator Hunting/Facebook
Photo courtesy Florida Gator Hunting/Facebook
Hunters caught a 920-pound gator in an Orlando-area lake on Friday.
Hunters caught a 920-pound gator in an Orlando-area lake on Friday. And apparently it had the makings of Moby Dick, but Central Florida-style.

Local hunting guide Kevin Brotz, a gator tracker for nearly two decades, told WESH that he felt "fear like I never felt before" upon encountering the “beastly” reptile.

It took Brotz and his crew four hours to wrangle and capture the 13-foot-long gator in a popular Orlando-area lake — Brotz demurred on naming the lake because he didn't want people unnecessarily panicking in the area. The team finally roped the reptile (very Floridian!) and tied it to the side of their somewhat worryingly small fishing boat.

Brotz further told WESH that his caputre could possibly be the second-biggest alligator ever caught in Florida. Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the biggest came in just over 1,000 pounds.

