VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

Warren was elected in 2016 and then reelected by a large margin in November of 2020.

By on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions
photo courtesy Governor's Press Office

Yesterday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty."

While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.

“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” said DeSantis. “It is my duty to hold Florida’s elected officials to the highest standards for the people of Florida. "

Last July, Warren called Florida's 15-week abortion ban "unconstitutional."

"This 15-week ban is an unconstitutional law. The Legislature is hoping courts ignore the Florida constitution. But I’m upholding the law and protecting the fundamental rights of all Floridians,” said Warren.

In his announcement, the governor said Warren will be replaced by Susan Lopez, who he appointed in 2021 to serve as judge on the Hillsborough County Court.

Related
Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz


"I have the utmost trust that Judge Susan Lopez will lead the office through this transition and faithfully uphold the rule of law," DeSantis stated.

The suspension of Warren, who is a Democrat, is not a permanent removal from office, and can be disputed.

DeSantis noted that he did not speak to Warren regarding the suspension before today's press conference.

"Today’s political stunt is an illegal overreach that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his own political ambition," said Warren in a statement. "It spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County who have twice elected me to serve them, not Ron DeSantis. In our community, crime is low, our Constitutional rights—including the right to privacy—are being upheld, and the people have the right to elect their own leaders—not have them dictated by an aspiring presidential candidate who has shown time and again he feels accountable to no one. Just because the governor violates your rights, it doesn’t mean they don’t exist.”

DeSantis was joined at the press conference by harsh critics of Warren, including former Tampa Police chief Brian Dugan, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and others.

Dugan called Warren "a fraud" and referenced his decision to drop charges on several Black Lives Matter protesters following the 2020 George Floyd protests. Though it should be noted that Warren did in fact pursue charges against protester Jamie Bullock, in a case was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Related
Merch at the Republican Party of Florida's Sunshine Summit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taunts the Walt Disney Co., infectious disease experts, and the current president of the United States at GOP summit


Besides signaling his support for gender-affirming care and abortion access, Warren has been a consistent critic of DeSantis, and has also stated that the governor's "anti-rioting" bill was tearing off "a couple corners of the constitution."

Warren was elected in 2016 and then reelected by a large margin in November of 2020.

Following DeSantis' announcement, numerous state and local leaders voiced their concerns over his decision.

"I was a HS classmate of [Warren], & even back then could see the integrity and honesty that would come to define his public service," tweeted Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. "We, the voters of Hillsborough County, elected him to apply his prosecutorial discretion in accordance with our viewpoints & he has done so."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani also criticized DeSantis for today's decision.

"State Attorney [Warren] is the ONLY State Attorney in FL to sign a pledge saying he would NOT prosecute women who end their own pregnancies. Let it be known that DeSantis not only wants to ban abortion in FL but he wants to ARREST people who seek self-managed abortion," tweeted Eskamani.

"And now DeSantis is attempting to suspend him — this is a sick overreach by our Governor who is taking away our personal freedoms and punishing the very people who are fighting to protect us. DeSantis could go after price gouging landlords but instead THIS is what he does."

Congresswoman Kathy Castor also chimed in, and called DeSantis' decision "extreme and dangerous."

"The governor’s actions constitute an extreme abuse of power - a new low for DeSantis who fails our great state with his mean-spirited, selfish and fiscally-irresponsible focus on his political ambitions alone," tweeted Castor. "The Republican abortion ban in Florida is outrageous and cruel + DeSantis is turning women and doctors into criminals for personal health care decisions. And it’s crystal clear now that they will go much farther, into territory Floridians view as extreme and dangerous."

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reached out to Warren's office for comment, and will update this post if he responds.

This is a developing story. This story originally appeared in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Slideshow

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
31 slides
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Click to View 31 slides

Tags:

About The Author

ColinWolf

Colin Wolf

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Trending

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

By Alex Galbraith

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

By Alex Galbraith

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued

By Patricia Tolley

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued

Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle

By Justin Garcia

Screenshot from a video showing David H. Berry holding a gun while pointing and shouting at landscapers.

Also in News

Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

By Alex Galbraith

Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

By Alex Galbraith

Mad Cow Theatre sued by city of Orlando for allegedly taking city equipment from leased theater space

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

By Alex Galbraith

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Public Schools counters rumors about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law (2)
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us