Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz
Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

A fundraiser started by a teenage abortion activist who was mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has now raised more than $2 million for abortion care.

Olivia Julianna, a 19-year-old Texan who works with the political group Gen Z for Change, was thrust into the national spotlight when Gaetz shared a clip of her discussing Gaetz's speech at a recent Tampa conference.

In that speech, Gaetz belittled the appearance of abortion  activists.

“They’re like five-two, 350 pounds, and they’re like ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest’,” Gaetz said at the Turning Point USA conference that served as a gathering point for Neo-Nazis.

Neo-Nazi group outside the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at day two of the the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022.

Neo-Nazis gathered outside the Turning Point USA summit at Tampa Convention Center this weekend


Gaetz saw Julianna's criticism of him on TikTok and shared it to his Twitter followers, again taking the opportunity to mock abortion activists' appearances. Olivia turned that move on its head and used it to fundraise for abortion access.

As of this writing, Olivia's fund has raised more than $2.1 million.

Florida rep. Matt Gaetz.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz stands by comments against anti-abortion activists


“Representative Gaetz’s comments were reprehensible, disgusting, and outright despicable, but I am glad he directed his bigotry in my direction,” she said in a statement last week. “We have now turned hatred into health care, and people across the country will be able to get access to abortion services because of it.” 

