VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law barring protests outside of homes

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GIANNA ACETO
Photo by Gianna Aceto

Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed Monday to abortion-rights protests outside the houses of U.S. Supreme Court justices as he announced signing a measure intended to prevent picketing and protests outside people’s homes.

The bill (HB 1571), which was approved by state lawmakers in March and takes effect Oct. 1, will make it illegal to protest outside a person’s home “with the intent to harass or disturb that person in his or her dwelling.”

The bill will allow law-enforcement officers to charge people with second-degree misdemeanors if they do not peaceably disperse after being warned about protesting.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

Slideshow

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally

'Bans Off Our Bodies'
65 slides
'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies'
Click to View 65 slides

Protests have occurred outside the homes of justices following the leak of a draft court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. In Florida, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Crabb told a Senate committee in January about protests outside the North Port home of the parents of Brian Laundrie, who murdered his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in August before his body was later found along with a confession to the killing.

In February, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a House panel about a group of an estimated 200 protesters who staged protests outside a residence in Windermere owned by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was later convicted of killing Floyd. The death sparked nationwide protests over racial inequities in policing.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

Trending

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

By Max Steele

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

Judge lifts stay on injunction against Florida's new congressional maps

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Judge lifts stay on injunction against Florida's new congressional maps

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Also in News

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

By Alex Galbraith

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

By Orange County Animal Services

Marnie (A481376)

Savage Love: ‘My bisexual wife and I have an open relationship, but now I’m feeling left out’

By Dan Savage

"Open and Shut"

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever

By Orlando Weekly Editors

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us