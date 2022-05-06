VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Police Chief Rolón cites George Floyd protests, COVID-19 in retirement announcement

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/ORLANDOMAYOR
Screen grab via Twitter.com/orlandomayor

After 30 years with the Orlando Police Department, Chief Orlando Rolón announced he will retire this fall.

In a letter sent to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Rolón shared that his last day of work will be in August and he plans to officially retire on November 1. Rolón has served as the chief of police since 2018, and was the first Hispanic person to ever hold the role in Orlando.

Rolón praised his fellow officers and was thankful for the role.

"I have had the privilege to serve with the most remarkable men and women in law enforcement dedicated to selfless service without thought of recognition or gain," he wrote.

Rolón also noted the unique circumstances of the last several years, noting his tenure came during the summer of unrest following the police killing of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolón's department made the decision to tear gas protestors in Orlando, something he has stood by.  In the wake of the protests, OPD upgraded their security around their headquarters.

In the letter, he says that his force was able to "maintain order and peace without any significant incidents."




Alex Galbraith

