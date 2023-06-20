Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

The Republican Party of Florida had built a nearly 500,000-voter registration edge over the Florida Democratic Party as of the end of May, according to numbers posted Tuesday on the state Division of Elections website.The GOP had 5,311,365 registered voters as of May 31, while the Democratic Party had 4,815,215.That 496,150-voter edge was larger than the GOP’s nearly 473,000-voter lead at the end of April.Another 4,012,610 voters were registered without party affiliation as of May 31, while 282,695 were registered with third parties.Florida Democrats historically held a registration edge, but Republicans overtook them in 2021.Leading up to the November 2022 election, Republicans held about a 306,000-voter advantage.Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.