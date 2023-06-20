Florida GOP now has a nearly half a million registered voter advantage over Democrats

The GOP had 5,311,365 registered voters as of May 31, while the Democratic Party had 4,815,215.
That 496,150-voter edge was larger than the GOP’s nearly 473,000-voter lead at the end of April.
Another 4,012,610 voters were registered without party affiliation as of May 31, while 282,695 were registered with third parties.
Florida Democrats historically held a registration edge, but Republicans overtook them in 2021.
Leading up to the November 2022 election, Republicans held about a 306,000-voter advantage.
Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
