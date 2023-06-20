Gov. DeSantis signs bill to establish state-run 'competitive' school in Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter Ron Desantis signs education bill alongside Florida Sen. Keith Perry, who represents Alachua County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a wide-ranging education bill that includes establishing the Florida School for Competitive Academics, which could start admitting students in grades six through 12 in the 2024-2025 academic year.The bill (HB 5101) said the primary purpose of the public school will be to “provide a rigorous academic curriculum, and the secondary purpose is to prepare students for regional, state, and national academic competitions in all areas of study, including, but not limited to, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”The bill also said the school, which will be in Alachua County, will include “selective admissions requirements.”The governor will appoint a seven-member board of trustees, which, among other things, will be able to make a recommendation to the Legislature about the school becoming a residential school, according to the bill.