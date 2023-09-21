Florida approves UCF’s proposal to shut down three campuses

The South Orlando campus, UCF Leesburg campus and UCF Palm Bay campus will close

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 10:44 am

The Florida university system's Board of Governors Wednesday unanimously approved the University of Central Florida's proposal to shut down three campuses no longer in use.

The shuttered campuses include the South Orlando campus, the UCF Leesburg campus and the UCF Palm Bay campus. UCF's Board of Trustees and university president Alexander Cartwright had previously approved the closures.

The South Orlando campus has two unoccupied buildings on 20 acres located 20 miles southwest of UCF’s main campus. It was formerly used for non-credit courses, conferences and seminars, but it has gone unused since 2015.

The UCF Leesburg campus, which is a joint facility with Lake-Sumter State College, last offered in-person courses in 2017.

The UCF Palm Bay campus, which is at the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College, was formerly used to hold classes for bachelor’s degrees in psychology, human communications and interdisciplinary studies. The university stopped offering in-person courses in 2018, saying the psychology program “expanded its online presence, which proved popular” with students.

