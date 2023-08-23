DeSantis-appointed Disney board targets free passes, discounts for employees

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced Monday a referral has been submitted to the Florida inspector general about “perks and benefits that the former Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District funneled back to Disney.”
The move came amid a battle between the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and Disney, which long benefited from the former Reedy Creek district.
“For decades, the former Disney-run RCID (Reedy Creek Improvement District) used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members, cover the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, and give its own board members VIP main entrance passes,” the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said in a news release Monday.
