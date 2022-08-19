ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Central Florida man arrested in connection to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 10:55 am

Adobe

An Ocala man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the death of Boston mobster and notorious snitch James "Whitey" Bulger.

FBI agents arrested 36-year-old Sean McKinnon in Ocala and charged him with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and lying to a federal agent. He was on supervised release at the time.

The 89-year-old Bulger was killed shortly after being transferred to  a West Virginia federal prison from a facility in Florida. Bulger was serving a life sentence for a series of murder and extortion charges.  Mere hours after the transfer, authorities allege that Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero beat Bulger to death. McKinnon is charged as a party to the conspiracy.

Geas and DeCologero face a host of additional charges related to the assault and murder of Bulger.

