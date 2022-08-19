Central Florida man arrested in connection to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

An Ocala man was arrested on Thursday
in connection to the death of Boston mobster and notorious snitch James "Whitey" Bulger.
FBI agents arrested 36-year-old Sean McKinnon in Ocala and charged him with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and lying to a federal agent. He was on supervised release at the time.
The 89-year-old Bulger was killed shortly after being transferred to a West Virginia federal prison from a facility in Florida. Bulger was serving a life sentence for a series of murder and extortion charges. Mere hours after the transfer, authorities allege that Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero beat Bulger to death. McKinnon is charged as a party to the conspiracy.
Geas and DeCologero face a host of additional charges related to the assault and murder of Bulger.