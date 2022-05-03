VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando-area Rep. Anthony Sabatini calls for arrest of 'woke mobster' who leaked SCOTUS opinion

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
Photo via News Service of Florida

Typically, it's the Democrats who fret over norms as the country burns down around them. Howey-in-the-Hills representative Anthony Sabatini wants everyone to know that the boys and girls in blue don't hold a monopoly on being a sniveling Melvin.

Sabatini released a statement calling for the arrest of the individual who leaked a Supreme Court majority opinion that appears to overturn the precedent of Roe v. Wade and kick the question of abortion back to the states.

"The Court's decision to overturn the rulings that legally protect abortion was leaked in an attempt to intimidate justices and force a different outcome," Sabatini wrote. "The woke mobster responsible for the leak should be arrested for interfering with our justice system and prosecuted to the full extent."

Sabatini's reaction isn't too far from some of the more milquetoast, liberal corners of the press.  Very few people are pointing out that other critical decisions, including the decision in Roe v. Wade, have leaked to the press in the past.

The Supreme Court all but confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked opinion this morning, calling for a federal investigation into how the documents made it out into the wider world.  In this, they have the support of congressional Republicans.

In the meanwhile, if you feel like shaking your fist over the substance of the ruling, there's a rally at City Hall this evening. If you want to support local funds providing access to abortion, take a look at our list.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

Trending

Kim Kardashian spotted at Orlando Ripley's Believe It or Not!, fueling rumors that she plans to wear Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala

By Alex Galbraith

Kim Kardashian spotted at Orlando Ripley's Believe It or Not!, fueling rumors that she plans to wear Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala

Florida black bear chases Apopka family into their home in viral video

By Alex Galbraith

Florida black bear chases Apopka family into their home in viral video

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida to hold 'Save Roe' rally in front of Orlando City Hall this afternoon

By Matthew Moyer

Sign from the 2021 'Bans Off My Body' march in Orlando

Leaked Supreme Court opinion signals end of 'Roe v. Wade': what this means for abortion access in Florida

By Alex Galbraith

Leaked Supreme Court opinion signals end of 'Roe v. Wade': what this means for abortion access in Florida

Also in News

These local abortion access funds in Florida could use your donation

By Alex Galbraith

These local abortion access funds in Florida could use your donation

Leaked Supreme Court opinion signals end of 'Roe v. Wade': what this means for abortion access in Florida

By Alex Galbraith

Leaked Supreme Court opinion signals end of 'Roe v. Wade': what this means for abortion access in Florida

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates agree: main goal is tossing out DeSantis

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates agree: main goal is tossing out DeSantis

Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us