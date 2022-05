Orlando-area Rep. Anthony Sabatini calls for arrest of 'woke mobster' who leaked SCOTUS opinion

click to enlarge Photo via News Service of Florida

Typically, it's the Democrats who fret over norms as the country burns down around them. Howey-in-the-Hills representative Anthony Sabatini wants everyone to know that the boys and girls in blue don't hold a monopoly on being a sniveling Melvin.Sabatini released a statement calling for the arrest of the individual who leaked a Supreme Court majority opinion that appears to overturn the precedent ofand kick the question of abortion back to the states."The Court's decision to overturn the rulings that legally protect abortion was leaked in an attempt to intimidate justices and force a different outcome," Sabatini wrote. "The woke mobster responsible for the leak should be arrested for interfering with our justice system and prosecuted to the full extent."Sabatini's reaction isn't too far from some of the more milquetoast, liberal corners of the press. Very few people are pointing out that other critical decisions, including the decision in Roe v. Wade , have leaked to the press in the past.The Supreme Court all but confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked opinion this morning, calling for a federal investigation into how the documents made it out into the wider world. In this, they have the support of congressional Republicans In the meanwhile, if you feel like shaking your fist over the substance of the ruling, there's a rally at City Hall this evening. If you want to support local funds providing access to abortion, take a look at our list