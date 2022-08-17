ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 12:53 pm


A new ad from a Republican challenger to Florida congressman Matt Gaetz suggests that the Chipley rep might have given the FBI crucial information ahead of their raid on Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.

The ad from Panhandle GOP challenger Mark Lombardo paints Gaetz as angry over his lack of a pardon from the former president. Gaetz —who is currently the focus of a sex-trafficking probe from federal authorities — was seeking a preemptive pardon and was caught on a hot mic telling associate Roger Stone that presidential pardons were in the works.

The ad does nothing to substantiate its claim that Gaetz was the informant, however. It does take time to point out some of the shady crowd that Gaetz runs with, noting he hired convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's attorney to deal with his most-recent legal trouble. That trouble comes in the form of Gaetz associate and convicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, who is cooperating with the FBI in several investigations.


Slideshow

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
16 slides
The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.&mdash; Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022 DeSantis weaponized nearly every state agency and department against LGBTQ Floridians. The parents + families of transgender youth are quite literally fleeing Florida to escape persecution from his REGIME. Pure projection from an authoritarian leader and master propagandist. 🔽 https://t.co/xrgXvYrNJy&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Watching Republicans rally behind a criminal former President who tried to overthrow our republic is simply astonishing.&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react They needed probable cause that Trump committed a crime before sending the FBI to search Mar-A-Lago.Hopefully next time, they’ll leave with him in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/przcbe9nMF&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 8, 2022 I thought all of these Republican politicians cared about “law &amp; order” 🙄&mdash; Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 9, 2022
Click to View 16 slides

News Slideshows

