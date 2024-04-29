BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Low-cost airline Avelo now offers nonstop Orlando to Miami flights

The service begins June 7 and will operate on Fridays and Sundays.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Low-cost airline Avelo now offers nonstop Orlando to Miami flights
Photo via Avelo Airlines/Facebook
Watch out, Brightline. There's a new cheap and fast way for travelers to get from Orlando to Miami and back.

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost airline, is now offering nonstop service between Orlando and Miami. The company is testing the route between Orlando International Airport and Miami International Airport, starting at $46 one way. The flight is just over an hour long.

The service begins June 7 and will operate on Fridays and Sundays through Aug. 18.

Avelo Airlines is now the third carrier offering service to Miami from MCO.

Other travel options currently available include Spirit Airlines, which flies directly to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, or the Brightline train, which costs anywhere from $39 to $89 one-way. The Brightline route to Miami takes approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

Avelo Airlines is based in Houston and operates at 10 airports in the state including South Florida’s three international airports in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Miami.

"Orlando — Avelo is growing again! We’re excited to announce exclusive nonstop service to Miami," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "Our MCO base continues to be an exciting platform for growth for Avelo as we add another exciting destination for Orlando-area residents. Avelo’s combination of low fares, industry-leading reliability and travel-friendly service continues to inspire more people from across Central Florida to travel."
Alexandra Sullivan

