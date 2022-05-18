VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Former Seminole County tax collector, Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg has sentencing delayed yet again

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEMINOLE COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR
Photo via Seminole County Tax Collector

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg had his sentencing delayed yet again.

The convicted fraudster and former associate of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is believed to be cooperating in an ongoing investigation of Gaetz. The investigation has roped in a large cast of characters, including Gaetz's ex-girlfriend and a former radio shock jock.

Greenberg's sentencing has been delayed twice on the condition that he was cooperating with investigators and this cooperation might lead to a lighter sentence. The latest delay pushes his sentencing to August.

Since allegations that Gaetz may have sex trafficked a minor, details have leaked out steadily. Greenberg confessed to paying the then-underage girl for sex during his trial. Gaetz and Greenberg were seen moving money on Venmo that was then paid to escorts. However, no connection between Gaetz and the girl has been publicly established.

Related
Joel Greenberg's wife appears in rap video that calls Florida rep. Matt Gaetz 'the chosen one'

Joel Greenberg's wife appears in rap video that calls Florida rep. Matt Gaetz 'the chosen one'


The congressman has maintained that the entire investigation is an extortionate plot against him.





About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
