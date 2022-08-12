Donald Trump calls for FBI to release search warrant in Florida raid

Former president Donald Trump called for the FBI to release the details of the search warrant used to raid his Florida estate.
In a post to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump echoed calls from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to share the contents and scope of the search warrant publicly.
"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” he wrote.
According to sources who spoke to the Washington Post, the FBI raid focused in part on the belief that Trump had secreted away classified information about American nuclear weaponry. As those claims have spread, calls for the release of the warrant showing what the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for have only grown louder.
The raid on the former president has placed the GOP in the awkward position of hating on the FBI, a right-wing institution that has largely served their interests and spent its much of its history busting up nascent leftist movements in the United States. Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Matt Gaetz — who is currently under investigation by federal authorities for potential sex trafficking — in asking that the FBI be defunded.
The FBI has yet to share the full extent of what they were seeking when they raided Trump's Palm Beach estate. A request to unseal the document is currently sitting with a judge.
"Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing," said Garland in a statement on the raid. "All Americans are entitled to the evenhanded application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence."