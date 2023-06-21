Brightline celebrates finish of high-speed train route connecting Orlando to South Florida

The 170-mile track is nearly ready for operation, expecting to be open for passengers Sept. 1

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 5:32 pm

click to enlarge Brightline celebrates finish of high-speed train route connecting Orlando to South Florida
Photo via Brightline/Twitter
Brightline's Orlando station celebrated a significant achievement Wednesday with the completion of its new higher-speed train line, connecting central and south Florida.

The construction, which involved approximately 10,000 employees, spanned four years and resulted in a 170-mile track into central Florida.

A few final touches still need to be addressed in terms of testing, according to Fox 35 News, but tickets are now available for the railway's extended line from Orlando to Miami. Service is expected to start Sept. 1, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Passengers can expect a swift three-hour journey from Orlando to Miami, as the train reaches speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. (While there's no industry standard definition, "high-speed" trains generally travel 125-155 mph, so Brightline is sometimes referred to as a "higher speed" route.)

Other destinations from this new station include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.

Brightline offers two classes of service. The Premium option, with one-way fares starting at $149, provides passengers with larger seats and access to a dedicated lounge with complimentary drinks and snacks. Alternatively, the Smart option (your typical coach option), offers standard seats and fares starting at $79. Brightline says the trains boast spacious leather seats, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and multiple onboard food and beverage stations. The train also accommodates bicycles and provides storage for carry-on items throughout the coaches.

Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, told WFTV Channel 9 News the completion of the project represents the end of an "odyssey."

"Massive day for us, this is really a big deal," Goddard said. "This has been a 10-year odyssey."

The 37,350-square-foot Orlando Station, situated adjacent to Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport, features a contemporary two-story design, a kids zone, a cocktail bar and luxury amenities.

