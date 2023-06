Brightline celebrates finish of high-speed train route connecting Orlando to South Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Brightline/Twitter

Brightline's Orlando station celebrated a significant achievement Wednesday with the completion of its new higher-speed train line, connecting central and south Florida.The construction, which involved approximately 10,000 employees, spanned four years and resulted in a 170-mile track into central Florida.A few final touches still need to be addressed in terms of testing, according to Fox 35 News , but tickets are now available for the railway's extended line from Orlando to Miami. Service is expected to start Sept. 1, coinciding with the Labor Day holiday weekend.Passengers can expect a swift three-hour journey from Orlando to Miami, as the train reaches speeds of up to 110 miles per hour. (While there's no industry standard definition, "high-speed" trains generally travel 125-155 mph, so Brightline is sometimes referred to as a "higher speed" route.)Other destinations from this new station include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura.Brightline offers two classes of service. The Premium option, with one-way fares starting at $149, provides passengers with larger seats and access to a dedicated lounge with complimentary drinks and snacks. Alternatively, the Smart option (your typical coach option), offers standard seats and fares starting at $79. Brightline says the trains boast spacious leather seats, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and multiple onboard food and beverage stations. The train also accommodates bicycles and provides storage for carry-on items throughout the coaches.Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, told WFTV Channel 9 News the completion of the project represents the end of an "odyssey.""Massive day for us, this is really a big deal," Goddard said. "This has been a 10-year odyssey."The 37,350-square-foot Orlando Station, situated adjacent to Terminal C at the Orlando International Airport, features a contemporary two-story design, a kids zone, a cocktail bar and luxury amenities.