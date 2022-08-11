VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

This isn't the first time a banner has been flown over Mar-a-Lago to dunk on the former president.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 11:27 am

Screengrab via Thomas Kennedy/Twitter

A flag-waving crowd of Donald Trump supporters have congregated at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.  The MAGA caravan formed just days after a Trump-nominated FBI director allowed agents to search for missing classified documents at Trump's property, and also after recently surfaced photos suggest the president used a toilet as a presidential library.

In an effort to remind Trump supporters that this is all extremely funny, a plane flew around the "Winter White House" Wednesday afternoon towing a large "HA HA HA HA HA HA" banner.

"Supporters of the man whose campaign was based in no small part on the promise to lock up his chief political rival are now screaming and howling that the FBI has taken materials from the home of former President Donald J. Trump," said Democratic activist Thomas Kennedy in a statement.  "Trump supporters have never been a group to understand the [finer] points of hypocrisy or irony, so the skywriting is an attempt to break through with a communication strategy sure to get some attention."

Slideshow

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
16 slides
The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.&mdash; Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022 DeSantis weaponized nearly every state agency and department against LGBTQ Floridians. The parents + families of transgender youth are quite literally fleeing Florida to escape persecution from his REGIME. Pure projection from an authoritarian leader and master propagandist. 🔽 https://t.co/xrgXvYrNJy&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Watching Republicans rally behind a criminal former President who tried to overthrow our republic is simply astonishing.&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 9, 2022 Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react They needed probable cause that Trump committed a crime before sending the FBI to search Mar-A-Lago.Hopefully next time, they’ll leave with him in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/przcbe9nMF&mdash; Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 8, 2022 I thought all of these Republican politicians cared about “law &amp; order” 🙄&mdash; Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 9, 2022
Click to View 16 slides

Thomas also told NBC 6 that he paid $1,800 for the banner to fly around the property for about three hours, and that he would do it again.

This isn't the first time a banner has been flown over Mar-a-Lago to dunk on the former president.  In January of 2021, a plane flew over the estate towing banners that read "Trump Worst President Ever," and "Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow."

