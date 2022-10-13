Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach

As the weather cools, many of us are trying to squeeze in one last trip to the beach. The urge comes for all Floridians, including its most ancient residents.Florida Fish and Wildlife officials found that out firsthand when they removed an alligator from the surf of Delray Beach on Oct. 12.

A video shared to Facebook by the City of Delray Beach shows images of police and fire rescue removing the gator from the beach. Normally, American alligators reside in the freshwater lakes and wetlands but variety is the spice of life. Like all Floridians, it was a struggle to pull the gator away from the waves.

The City of Delray Beach posted a statement with the video that the gator was transferred and is alive safe and sound.





The FWC works with areas like City of Delray Beach to ensure safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address any alligators lurking in the whereabouts of beaches or other areas that may pose a threat to people, pets or properties.

City of Delray Beach provided FWC’S toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 in case any Floridians encounter gators at their local beaches.