Orange County Sheriff's Office share footage of gator found in woman's swimming pool





Orange County Sheriff's Office have shared footage of a small alligator found in a woman's pool this week.



In the footage, Deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra can be seen responding to the home, where the homeowner notes that she encountered the alligator first thing in the morning while looking through her blinds.



"It's a baby" says Jeffra when she first sees the small gator floating in the pool.



"They didn't go over this in the academy," said Hill.



The alligator was removed by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, relocated to a more apt swimming hole in the St. Johns River.