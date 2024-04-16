BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

This week's Sun Room show at the Social in Orlando is postponed until end of April

'Freak surfing accident'

By on Tue, Apr 16, 2024 at 6:50 pm

After a 'freak surfing accident,' Sun Room rescheduled their show at the Social to April 30
Courtesy photo
After a 'freak surfing accident,' Sun Room rescheduled their show at the Social to April 30
UPDATE: On Tuesday afternoon, The Social announced on (ahem) social media that Sun Room have postponed their show until April 30 because a member of the band is out of commission due to a 'freak surfing accident'

The notion of California as a state of mind has evolved a whole lot in the past century since it became part of the pop-cultural consciousness. But young SoCal band Sun Room bring it back to sun-kissed basics with rock & roll that taps classic good vibrations with a new gusto.

Their music — a bouncy beach ball of surf, garage and punk that bobs like a fresh-faced FIDLAR — is every bit a product and personifi- cation of the Southern California spirit. Go see how the other coast kicks it.

NEW DATE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, The Social.

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
