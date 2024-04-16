This week's Sun Room show at the Social in Orlando is postponed until end of April

The notion of California as a state of mind has evolved a whole lot in the past century since it became part of the pop-cultural consciousness. But young SoCal band Sun Room bring it back to sun-kissed basics with rock & roll that taps classic good vibrations with a new gusto.
Their music — a bouncy beach ball of surf, garage and punk that bobs like a fresh-faced FIDLAR — is every bit a product and personifi- cation of the Southern California spirit. Go see how the other coast kicks it.
NEW DATE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, The Social.
Location Details
