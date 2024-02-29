The Michel Camilo Trio holds court at Judson's Live with three nights of award-winning jazz

Eith players from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico, 'It will be like a Latin summit'

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 11:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
Catch the Michel Camilo Trio at Judson's Live this weekend - Photo courtesy Michel Camilo/Facebook
Photo courtesy Michel Camilo/Facebook
Catch the Michel Camilo Trio at Judson's Live this weekend
Three is the magic number and a musical treat for Orlando, as the Michel Camilo Trio takes over Judson's Live for a weekend stand.

For a half-century Camilo has recorded and performed with ageless and fiery energy, be it for a film score, a classical piece, a jazz bop or Latin groove, solo or in a big band. And we’ll be witness when the Grammy-and Emmy-winning pianist starts his three-night engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center's intimate new venue starting Thursday.

"It will be like a Latin summit. This will be my trio, which is Dafnis Prieto, a Cuban master drummer, Rick Rodriquez, an amazing bass player from Puerto Rico. From [the Dominican Republic], Cuba and [Puerto Rico] all together, both Grammy winners as well,” says Camilo.

The three nights will be not only a "Latin summit," but also a tour kickoff for Camilo and his musical compatriots.

“You’re going to hear something very special. It is the opening of my 2024 world tour, which starts at Judson’s and then off to Japan, then Boston and back to Florida in Miami for a big-band performance,” Camilo tells Orlando Weekly.

“Hearing this trio, a unit who has played together since 2016, we’re going to play everything within that experience from 'Manteca' to 'I Got Rhythm' to 'Mambo Influenciado' and 'Chan Chan,' maybe even 'Take Five.' The moment will tell us.”

Hey, don't threaten us with a good time.

The Michel Camilo Trio plays Judson's Live Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 29-March 2.

Event Details
Michel Camilo Trio

Michel Camilo Trio

Thu., Feb. 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Fri., March 1, 7 & 9:30 p.m. and Sat., March 2, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$55
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Music Stories + Interviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan make for a night of 'Guts'-y pop music in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Olivia Rodrigo plays the Kia Center Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost brings MadSoul Music Festival to Orlando this weekend

By Matthew Moyer and Alexandra Sullivan

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Orlando hip-hop adventurers Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA on new self-titled album

By Bao Le-Huu

Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA

Icelandic pop star Daði Freyr plays Orlando's Plaza Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Daði Freyr plays Orlando Friday

Orlando hip-hop adventurers Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA on new self-titled album

By Bao Le-Huu

Sean Shakespeare and Eighth Letter unite as DNA

Icelandic pop star Daði Freyr plays Orlando's Plaza Live

By Bao Le-Huu

Daði Freyr plays Orlando Friday

New grave stars Vision Video play Orlando return show this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Vision Video return to Orlando Saturday

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan make for a night of 'Guts'-y pop music in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Olivia Rodrigo plays the Kia Center Tuesday
More

February 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us