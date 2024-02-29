The Michel Camilo Trio holds court at Judson's Live with three nights of award-winning jazz

Photo courtesy Michel Camilo/Facebook Catch the Michel Camilo Trio at Judson's Live this weekend

Location Details Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Three is the magic number and a musical treat for Orlando, as the Michel Camilo Trio takes over Judson's Live for a weekend stand.For a half-century Camilo has recorded and performed with ageless and fiery energy, be it for a film score, a classical piece, a jazz bop or Latin groove, solo or in a big band. And we’ll be witness when the Grammy-and Emmy-winning pianist starts his three-night engagement at the Dr. Phillips Center's intimate new venue starting Thursday."It will be like a Latin summit. This will be my trio, which is Dafnis Prieto, a Cuban master drummer, Rick Rodriquez, an amazing bass player from Puerto Rico. From [the Dominican Republic], Cuba and [Puerto Rico] all together, both Grammy winners as well,” says Camilo.The three nights will be not only a "Latin summit," but also a tour kickoff for Camilo and his musical compatriots.“You’re going to hear something very special. It is the opening of my 2024 world tour, which starts at Judson’s and then off to Japan, then Boston and back to Florida in Miami for a big-band performance,” Camilo tells“Hearing this trio, a unit who has played together since 2016, we’re going to play everything within that experience from 'Manteca' to 'I Got Rhythm' to 'Mambo Influenciado' and 'Chan Chan,' maybe even 'Take Five.' The moment will tell us.”Hey, don't threaten us with a good time.