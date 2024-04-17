BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Smartpunk's Record Shop near UCF puts on a jingle-jangle afternoon of live music for Record Store Day

New acts The Sourdrops and Jumbo Jade and the Macho Men perform

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 11:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Sourdrops play Smartpunk's Record Shop for Record Store Day - Photo @gettingphotos, courtesy Smartpunk/Instagram
Photo @gettingphotos, courtesy Smartpunk/Instagram
The Sourdrops play Smartpunk's Record Shop for Record Store Day
Though it’s unfortunately habitual for non-college-age locals to demur from happenings over in the UCF quadrant, vinyl haven Smartpunk Records is making
a very convincing argument to break that shameful habit.

This Saturday, on the occasion of Record Store Day, Smartpunk is throwing a hip local music party in the shop that’s downright, well, smart.

The free afternoon shindig at 2 p.m. (well after the vinyl feeding frenzy in the morning) features two nextwave projects: debuting Leatherette-adjacent and punky doo-wop project Jumbo Jade and the Macho Men, along with Warm Frames spin-off The Sourdrops, who pen a very cloying love letter to The Pastels, The Field Mice and Tiger Trap. (Store owner Alex Cooper may also DJ.) Jangly fun all around!

As well, it needs to be mentioned that Record Store Day will be a-rockin’ all day long at numerous fine local vinyl outlets, including Park Ave CDs, Bynx, Re-Runz Records, Remix Records, Rock & Roll Heaven, East West Music, Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe and Retro Records. Every single one of these shops are great and worthy of a browse — increasingly spurious exclusive releases or no.

Various times, various locations, recordstoreday.com, free (but ...)
Location Details

Smartpunk Record Shop

12078 Collegiate Way, Orlando UCF


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Vaporwave visionary George Clanton slides into Orlando on 4/20

By Tyler Barney

George Clanton: Do you trust this man to soundtrack your 4/20?

Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela sling Spanish guitar virtuosity in Orlando this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Rodrigo y Gabriela return to Orlando this week

Venezuelan band Zeta return to Orlando yet again, this time playing Conduit

By Bao Le-Huu

Venezuelan band Zeta return to Orlando

Antifolk maestro and comics whiz Jeffrey Lewis plays Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

Jefrey Lewis and the Voltage play Orlando Wednesay

Central Floridian swamp-rockers C.B. Carlyle + the Desert Angels release new mini-album 'The Howling'

By Bao Le-Huu

C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels release 'The Howling'

Vaporwave visionary George Clanton slides into Orlando on 4/20

By Tyler Barney

George Clanton: Do you trust this man to soundtrack your 4/20?

Orlando music lifer Steve Garron's Guarantees release new 7-inch single, 'Tupac and Kurt Cobain'

By Bao Le-Huu

Steve Garron's The Guarantees have a new single out

College radio documentary '35,000 Watts' screens in Orlando this week courtesy Rollins station WPRK

By Matthew Moyer

“35,000 Watts” screens in Orlando for one night this week
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us