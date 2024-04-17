Smartpunk's Record Shop near UCF puts on a jingle-jangle afternoon of live music for Record Store Day

a very convincing argument to break that shameful habit.
This Saturday, on the occasion of Record Store Day, Smartpunk is throwing a hip local music party in the shop that’s downright, well, smart.
The free afternoon shindig at 2 p.m. (well after the vinyl feeding frenzy in the morning) features two nextwave projects: debuting Leatherette-adjacent and punky doo-wop project Jumbo Jade and the Macho Men, along with Warm Frames spin-off The Sourdrops, who pen a very cloying love letter to The Pastels, The Field Mice and Tiger Trap. (Store owner Alex Cooper may also DJ.) Jangly fun all around!
As well, it needs to be mentioned that Record Store Day will be a-rockin’ all day long at numerous fine local vinyl outlets, including Park Ave CDs, Bynx, Re-Runz Records, Remix Records, Rock & Roll Heaven, East West Music, Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe and Retro Records. Every single one of these shops are great and worthy of a browse — increasingly spurious exclusive releases or no.
Various times, various locations, recordstoreday.com, free (but ...)
