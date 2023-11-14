P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows

Has P!nk gone lit-punk?

By on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 6:17 pm

P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops
P!ink photo courtesy of the artist
P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops
Has P!nk gone lit-punk? She's just caused an uproar in the Sunshine State over plans to give away copies of banned books at her Florida tour stops this week.

On Monday, the American singer-songwriter announced via Instagram that she will be giving out 2,000 banned books at two the Florida shows on her current Trustfall tour. These giveaways will happen around her Tuesday tour stop in Miami and Wednesday in Sunrise.

As of this writing, there are no plans to give away any banned books during her run of Orlando shows on Nov. 18 and 19.

Distribution of the free copies of the Florida-banned books is in partnership with PEN America, a nonprofit that strictly works to protect free speech. The two have decided on four titles to give away at the shows: Beloved by Toni Morrison, The Family Book by Todd Parr, Girls Who Code by Stacia Deutsch and The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman.

According to a recent report from PEN America, book bans are up 33 percent in the country, with Florida currently "winning" as the state with the most book bans.

“It’s super important for me to take a moment to talk about book bans which is really breaking my heart,” said P!nk in the post. “It’s kind of unbelievable and im not easily shocked.”

P!nk plays the Amway Center this weekend. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

P!nk, Grouplove, Kidcutup

P!nk, Grouplove, Kidcutup

Sat., Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$65-$395
Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

