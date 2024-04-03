BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

'Our songs are about the bits and experiences of being a lady, or person, or you know, being alive.'

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams' - Photo by Kevin Meehan
Photo by Kevin Meehan
Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'
I first encountered Orlando’s Renee Arozqueta back in 2015 when she was performing at Ethos solo as Renee Is a Zombie. Sure, she was the picture of a quirky folkie playing in a vegan joint. But she was also something else altogether, something utterly individual.

Since then, she’s become a prominent character in the city’s scene, most notably as one of the most visible members of Beth McKee’s Swamp Sistas. Over the years, the outsider spark that I saw in her has become an established calling card that often makes her the weirdest one in the room.

Recently, Arozqueta has been playing out with band project The Ladybits, who just released their debut album, Little Dreams. Although a trio where she’s backed by Mike Adkins and Kevin Meehan, The Ladybits are true to their name as a vehicle for both Arozqueta’s songwriting and her resolutely femme-forward perspective. As she puts it, “Our songs are about the bits and experiences of being a lady, or person, or you know, being alive.” The order in which that came out isn’t accidental.

Across the album’s eight songs, The Ladybits reveal a stylistically irreverent sound that spikes folk music with a little punk vim and a wild, unchained heart. It’s a free-spirited ramble that ventures into different genres but never quite conforms to any of them, a trait that essentially nutshells Arozqueta herself.

Released on Orlando label Sugar City Music, Little Dreams now streams everywhere, including atop TLU's Spotify playlist. The release will power The Ladybits’ upcoming tour that kicks off at home this week with appearances on WPRK with Frankie Messina (April 4) and at the Audubon Park Community Market (April 8).


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)

Tatiana Eva-Marie brings a musical masterclass in 'Djangology' to Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu and Matthew Moyer

Tatiana Eva-Marie lands in Orlando for two nights of gypsy jazz sounds

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Rollins College explores the musical life of Mister Rogers in concert this week

By Matthew Moyer

Explore the music of Fred Rogers, composer, on Friday

Orlando dark-dance movers Crux bring Bero Bero, Offerings and more to Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Bero Bero return to Orlando this week

Rollins College explores the musical life of Mister Rogers in concert this week

By Matthew Moyer

Explore the music of Fred Rogers, composer, on Friday

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Tatiana Eva-Marie brings a musical masterclass in 'Djangology' to Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu and Matthew Moyer

Tatiana Eva-Marie lands in Orlando for two nights of gypsy jazz sounds
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us