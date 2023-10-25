Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues conjure up old-time folk and vintage country in Orlando this week

Inspired by the roots of American folk music, the songs of solo multi-instrumentalist Matt Heckler exude mountain mystique. The Resonant Rogues tap the same ancient vein for a sound steeped in old-time folk and vintage country. Unlike the big crossover groups, these acts eschew the good-time gloss for folk’s darker heart, with songs that play like old ghosts rising from the hills and hollers.
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Will’s Pub, $13.
