Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues conjure up old-time folk and vintage country in Orlando this week

This ain't Mumford + Sons

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues update folk-music traditions - Photo courtesy Matt Heckler/Facebook
Photo courtesy Matt Heckler/Facebook
Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues update folk-music traditions
The upshot of the breakout of acts like Mumford & Sons et al. is that folk music has been revived in the 21st century as a popular art form. The downside is that the standard has become a gentrified pop-music-with-banjos movement. But real folk connoisseurs, take note, because this bill of true North Carolina traditionalists is as pure a bottling of old Appalachia as it gets these days.

Inspired by the roots of American folk music, the songs of solo multi-instrumentalist Matt Heckler exude mountain mystique. The Resonant Rogues tap the same ancient vein for a sound steeped in old-time folk and vintage country. Unlike the big crossover groups, these acts eschew the good-time gloss for folk’s darker heart, with songs that play like old ghosts rising from the hills and hollers.

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Will’s Pub, $13.
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

32 events 688 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

By Grayson Keglovic

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Also in Music

Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

By Grayson Keglovic

Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Timothy Eerie's new album 'Work Free Drug Place' is pure psychedelic mastery

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie drops stellar new psych album

Foreign Dissent brings a planet of punk to Orlando

By Ida V. Eskamani

Northern England's Sunliner play Will's Pub as part of Foreign Dissent Monday
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us