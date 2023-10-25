Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues conjure up old-time folk and vintage country in Orlando this week

Photo courtesy Matt Heckler/Facebook Matt Heckler and the Resonant Rogues update folk-music traditions

The upshot of the breakout of acts like Mumford & Sons et al. is that folk music has been revived in the 21st century as a popular art form. The downside is that the standard has become a gentrified pop-music-with-banjos movement. But real folk connoisseurs, take note, because this bill of true North Carolina traditionalists is as pure a bottling of old Appalachia as it gets these days.Inspired by the roots of American folk music, the songs of solo multi-instrumentalist Matt Heckler exude mountain mystique. The Resonant Rogues tap the same ancient vein for a sound steeped in old-time folk and vintage country. Unlike the big crossover groups, these acts eschew the good-time gloss for folk’s darker heart, with songs that play like old ghosts rising from the hills and hollers.