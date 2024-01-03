Lovataraxx craft gorgeous synthesized coldwave in Orlando Friday night

click to enlarge photo courtesy of Lovataraxx/Bandcamp Lovataraxx plays at Panic! Underground Friday, Jan. 5

Panic! Underground starts the year off with a heavy dose of Euro-synth flair courtesy of French duo Lovataraxx. Kleo Pattern and Almond Blossom craft gorgeous synthesized coldwave with romantic electro-pop vapors and you know we love ... cold ... romance (a thing!).



The twosome are a bit shadowy and we're not fans of juggling tons of obscure names around, so let's just recommend it for those who like to take a deep hit off the fog machine and dance.



The opening slate is hyper-promising too: Ortrotasce from St. Pete has played Orlando many times and Nic Hamersly just gets more impressive every time — few can mix crystalline ornate keyboard washes and driving propulsion like he does. Earth Fault is the newest creative outlet for Jared Silvia, and he's pissed. Heavy electronics and wracked vocals because these are the times we are in. Make this one a firm resolution to keep.



9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/panicunderground, $15.