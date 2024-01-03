Lovataraxx craft gorgeous synthesized coldwave in Orlando Friday night

Romantic electro-pop vapors for those who love cold romance

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lovataraxx plays at Panic! Underground Friday, Jan. 5 - photo courtesy of Lovataraxx/Bandcamp
photo courtesy of Lovataraxx/Bandcamp
Lovataraxx plays at Panic! Underground Friday, Jan. 5

Panic! Underground starts the year off with a heavy dose of Euro-synth flair courtesy of French duo Lovataraxx. Kleo Pattern and Almond Blossom craft gorgeous synthesized coldwave with romantic electro-pop vapors and you know we love ... cold ... romance (a thing!).

The twosome are a bit shadowy and we're not fans of juggling tons of obscure names around, so let's just recommend it for those who like to take a deep hit off the fog machine and dance.

The opening slate is hyper-promising too: Ortrotasce from St. Pete has played Orlando many times and Nic Hamersly just gets more impressive every time — few can mix crystalline ornate keyboard washes and driving propulsion like he does. Earth Fault is the newest creative outlet for Jared Silvia, and he's pissed. Heavy electronics and wracked vocals because these are the times we are in. Make this one a firm resolution to keep.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/panicunderground, $15.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Florida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds

Rollins College radio station WPRK turns 71 this week and it's still essential listening

By Anthony Mauss

Phantom Third Channel at Rollins College radio station WPRK 91.5-FM

Offtrack, Wuhhappen, Eyelash and more to throw benefit show for medical relief in Gaza

By Matthew Moyer

Eyelash and more raise money for Gaza medical relief this week

Also in Music

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter go screaming into adulthood

By Grayson Keglovic

Gillian Carter play an 18th-anniversary celebration show Will's Pub Friday night

Orlando indie-pop artist Marc With a C releases a new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Marc With a C

Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February

By Matthew Moyer

New Dr. Phil venue Judson's Live opens in February
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us