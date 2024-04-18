Just how 420-friendly are these four shows on 4/20 in Orlando?

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Watch Flagman light it up (figuratively) at Will's Pub on 4/20

Yes, you could spend your 4/20 at home, partaking and zoning out to Wizard of Oz synced toor whatever strikes your fancy, but given that April 20 is a Saturday this year maybe hit the town and take your chances. You’ll be sure to find kindred spirits at concerts, so here’s a rundown of four possibly very 420-friendly shows on the big day that are sure to have you blissfully nodding your head along to the music. Wait, what were we talking about again?Reggae and 4/20 go hand in hand. Especially if both of those hands are rolling a doobie. But seriously, marijuana and reggae have a longstanding harmonious relationship, far predating even the immortal lyric from Bob Marley’s 1971 recordwhere he sings “I’m so high, I even touch the sky.” The second annual Reggae Day at Boxi Park sees Lake Nona mellowing out and getting into the 420 spirit in earnest. The mini-fest is headlined by Jemere Morgan, grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan. Morgan formerly fronted New York City reggae act the Black Eagles, but now he’s a solo artist performing and recording both covers and original music. Plus, Orlando locals Shamanic Rootz will bring the infectious energy and good vibes. Shamanic Rootz have established a devoted fanbase locally and internationally due to their impassioned lyrics and devotion to reggae music. Rik Jam, Dal-Wayne, King Tappa, NostalJah, EarthKry, and Jah Sun fill out the bill ably. The music won’t stop until midnight, with DJ Crossfire and DJ RED spinning between bands.West End’s first-ever 420 Fest is a free street party and celebration of 420 with a lineup of reggae bands starting at — but of course — 4:20 p.m. This fest is hosted by actor Greg Runge, from The Cops Did It or Extinction Level Event. The lineup features familiar Florida faves The Intracoastals, Oklahoma Stackhouse, Smyrna Erb, Inity Rebel Music, Neverless, Vibes Farm and Root Sea. Guests can grab a famous Sunshine State Bomb at the West End and take in the sights of West End Live and the Wild Wild West End, then do it all again — no one’s judging if you’ve forgotten which spots you’ve hit. Keep the good vibes rolling at the new weed-themed concept The Joint at West End and try their new pre-roll wraps, blazed wings, dope sliders and more. Festivalgoers can also take the high road over to get a medical card exam from Cannabis Card Orlando. An outdoor party means it’s that much easier to light up outside, and the clouds of smoke no doubt billowing from the stage will provide much-needed cover. Sounds dope!To quote William Shakespeare, what’s in a name? Well, plenty, if you happen to have the word “stoned” in your moniker and are playing Orlando on April 20, when these Tampa rockers play a live and loud bill of Central Florida acts that lean toward the heavier side at Conduit. Despite the name, Stoned Mary are neither a stoner-rock band nor a jam band. Instead, they whip up a hooky storm of Paramore-esque serrated pop grooves, which ... you know what? You’re already in the door, you’re feeling suddenly very agreeable, so you might as well stay. Also appearing on the bill are Burial Joy, Nailwound, Fiends, Werewolves and NOT, who may or may not kill that buzz. You can’t smoke inside Conduit, but you might be able to furtively light up in the smoking area out front. (That’s on you, space cowboy. Security might want a word.) Post-show or between sets, the nearby two-fer of Subway and Fratello’s should ease any and all cases of the munchies, regardless of palates.Orlando freakout rockers Flagman evoke the unhinged musical adventurism of Primus, Faith No More and Tool — and you’d best believe those FFOs are music to any dual stoner/music head’s ears. If you’d like to stick around the Mills 50 area and have your psyche duly fried, this locals-heavy show is the move on Saturday. Also appearing on the bill are Elders, Space Corolla, Cloutchaser and Sky Navy. You can take your chances in the Dirty Laundry patio out back, but we’re not suggesting anything. (Though Big Tree Park at night seems like a gorgeous spot to ... stargaze.) Tako Cheena being close at hand should provide you with any munchie-related sustenance you need.