Haize, OhTwo and JoyBoy team up for a night of new Orlando sounds at Suva Kava Lounge

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Haize plays Casselberry this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Haize plays Casselberry this week

On an immediate listen, Haize, JoyBoy and OhTwo sound nothing alike — but they share allegiances to darker, bleeding-edge sounds and beats.

JoyBoy crafts dense webs of mutant techno, face obscured by emotionless masks — a contrast to the soulfulness at the heart of the grooves.

OhTwo’s newest, eponymous album sees the duo leaning into a Style Council phase of embracing metropolitan melodies and aesthetics from around the world.

Haize marks the imminent release of their much-anticipated debut EP with this performance. Haize’s sound is pitched between ghostly torch songs and in-the-moment hip-hop production aesthetics but slowed-down and twisted beyond all recognition. Their performances are unbelievable: a candle balanced on the head, gothic gestures and diva braid-whips merged into a seamless, elegant whole.

Get ready, they sure are.

7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, Suva Kava Lounge, 1015 State Road 436, Casselberry, $14.

