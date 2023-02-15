Haize, OhTwo and JoyBoy team up for a night of new Orlando sounds at Suva Kava Lounge

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Haize plays Casselberry this week

On an immediate listen, Haize, JoyBoy and OhTwo sound nothing alike — but they share allegiances to darker, bleeding-edge sounds and beats.JoyBoy crafts dense webs of mutant techno, face obscured by emotionless masks — a contrast to the soulfulness at the heart of the grooves.OhTwo’s newest, eponymous album sees the duo leaning into a Style Council phase of embracing metropolitan melodies and aesthetics from around the world.Haize marks the imminent release of their much-anticipated debut EP with this performance. Haize’s sound is pitched between ghostly torch songs and in-the-moment hip-hop production aesthetics but slowed-down and twisted beyond all recognition. Their performances are unbelievable: a candle balanced on the head, gothic gestures and diva braid-whips merged into a seamless, elegant whole.Get ready, they sure are.