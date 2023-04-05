Get heavy with Hollow Leg, Drifter, Dirtwitch, Stoned Morose and Moat Cobra this week

Photo courtesy Hollow Leg/Facebook
Hollow Leg lead up a bill of Southern heaviness in Orlando
New metal venue Metalworx Live has already gotten loud and hard, but this notable lineup will be pure heaviness.
Orlando’s Hollow Leg are one of the area’s best, most underrated metal bands, with a blues-oozing sludge onslaught. Atlanta’s Drifter lay down instrumental stoner rock that’s heavy, expansive and exploratory.
The slashing metal punks of Orlando’s Moat Cobra will throw it into high gear for a bit. But then local death-sludge outfit Stoned Morose and Tampa doom band Dirtwitch will get it slow, low and crushing again.
7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Metalworx Live, $10-$15.
