Freestyle music stars of the 1980s want to play for you in Kissimmee

'Lookout weekend!'

By on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 at 5:59 pm

click to enlarge Freestyle Legends reunion happens at Kissimmee arena this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Freestyle Legends reunion happens at Kissimmee arena this weekend
Orlando and the Central Florida area have long kept the flame alive for Latin Freestyle over the years. So this weekend, legends of that ebullient 1980s dance-music genre are taking over Silver Spurs Arena.

Performers include George Lamond, Judy Torres, TKA/K7, Johnny O, Lisette Melendez, Cynthia, Coro, Giggles, and Angel (from the Cover Girls), with DJing from Mickey Garcia and hosting by Charlie Rock.

Freestyle Legends Reunion happens at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Freestyle Legends Reunion

Freestyle Legends Reunion

Silver Spurs Arena 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets

$48-$154
Location Details

Silver Spurs Arena

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333


Matthew Moyer

