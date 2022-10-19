Country Thunder brings country titans Jason Aldean, Ashley McBride to Central Florida for a four-day fest

click to enlarge
Photo via Country Thunder Music Festivals / Official Facebook
Jason Aldean will be one of the three artists headlining the Country Thunder Music Festival alongside Morgan Wallen and Chris Young, in Kissimmee. He will perform alongside various different country artists this weekend from Oct. 21 - 23.
The music festival Country Thunder brings all things twang to Central Florida this weekend.
The festival takes over Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee starting on Thursday, Oct. 20, with help from the some of the biggest names in country music like Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen.
Campsite grounds will open to concert goers one day before the weekend festival begins, on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. Attendees will need a three day admission ticket to be allowed onto the campgrounds.
Friday's lineup includes headliner Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Phil Vassar and Jackson Dean. Saturday sees shows by Wallen, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, and Maggie Rose, among others.
The Country Thunder Music Festival officially begins on Friday, Oct. 21. Those interested in camping will be able to make their way to the campsite grounds as early as Thurs., Oct. 20.
On the festival's final day, Aldean will join Clay Walker, Lainey Wilson and John Morgan (no, the other one
).
Country Thunder Florida first made its debut in Central Florida in 2019 with headliners Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Toby Keith. The yearly festival has been making its way across North America since 1996
, with new cities such as Saskatchewan and Alberta, being added in 2005 and 2016.
Premium seating tickets along with camping experience tickets are currently sold out. However, single day and weekend passes for the festival can still be purchased here
.