Photo courtesy Lydia Loveless/Facebook Lydia Loveless is a unique talent, see her live on Saturday

The headlining Drive-By Truckers are one of the most venerated Southern rock bands of their time. Opener Lydia Loveless, on the other hand, is one of the most underrated Americana artists alive right now.With years as one of Bloodshot Records' brightest stars, she's got indie cred. Loveless stunned me early in her career when she absolutely ruled as the opener for Scott H. Biram at the Social in 2012. Since then, though, her commanding songwriting has only gotten sharper and her voice has ripened into a specimen of muscled finesse.That drive for the perfect line between guts and grace has made Loveless one of her generation's greatest talents.