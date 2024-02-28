What to watch this week: Noel Fielding slays hearts in 'The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin' on Apple TV+

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28:

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — Duplass Brothers Productions and Stardust Frames (makers of the utopia-puncturing 2018 documentary Wild Wild Country) investigate the death of journalist Danny Casolaro, who many believe was murdered while investigating a shadowy extra-governmental initiative he called The Octopus. TL; DR for your uncle with the RFK Jr. sign in his yard: It's the Jews again. (Netflix)

Code 8: Part II — Five years after their outlaw activities landed them in very different places, superpowered accomplices-of-convenience Connor and Garrett reunite to defy a corrupt police force that claims to have renounced brutality, but is merely finding more clandestine ways to exercise it. I think we already saw this in 2022, when it was called "Val Demings' campaign ads." (Netflix)

Iwájú — The Nigeria of the future is the setting for an animated series in which a couple of kids explore the hidden wonders of their high-tech world. Afrofuturism is a great thing to get your little ones into, but you should probably wait until they're older to explain the rest of George Clinton's œuvre. (Disney+)

The Mire Millennium — The final season of Polish crime drama The Mire centers on the disappearance of a newspaper editor, with a veteran journalist as the prime suspect. I guess it would be in poor taste for me to use this space to ask for a raise. [Editor's note: Done.] (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 29:

Li'l Stompers — The final six episodes of Season 1 bring six more chances for the baby dinos to have fun while learning about the world around them. Two of the most salient lessons: "What is an asteroid?"; "How to return library books." (Peacock)

The Parades — A Japanese woman joins the ranks of the restless dead who are desperate to reestablish contact with the land of the living. Which is still going to be easier than the position Dean Phillips has put himself in. (Netflix)

Reina Roja — When an anonymous criminal starts targeting the children of the Madrid elite, the police have to rely on the deductive capabilities of the smartest person in the world. That must be tough on them, because they're used to just shooting wildly into the air and arresting whomever the bullet hits. (Prime Video)

A Round of Applause — This oddball Turkish series portrays the angst of a family man who pines for the simpler, happier life he once knew. Cheer up, President Erdogan: The world will learn to tell you and Viktor Orbán apart one of these days. (Netflix)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack — Revisit the outrage that erupted in 2016 when five men raped a young woman during Spain's Festival of San Fermín, but were initially convicted only of "sexual abuse" because the prosecution couldn't prove they had used force. Even dodgier, it turns out they had all misidentified the victim as their ex-wife. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday, March 1:

Spaceman — How's this for an unlikely setup? Johan Renck (Chernobyl) directs Adam Sandler as an astronaut who gets unlikely counsel from a stowaway alien lifeform (Paul Dano) to help him manage his painful feelings toward his wife (Carey Mulligan). Things were so much easier when they just gnawed their way out of your chest and left you for dead. Spouses, I mean. (Netflix)

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre — The 2022 Nigerian fantasy feature Aníkúlápó gets an offshoot series that's meant to enshrine the franchise as the Game of Thrones of the Yoruba people. Sounds fun, but when are we finally gonna get the Bridgerton of the Igbo? (Netflix)

Blood & Water — Season 4 of the South African teen drama finds Puleng (Ama Qamata) trying to focus on completing her senior year but being distracted by somebody's attempt to blackmail her with a sex tape. Fortunately, it isn't her sex tape, and the blackmailers are just really, really dumb. (Netflix)

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin — The legend of the real-life British highwayman gets a winking deconstruction in this six-episode comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding of The Mighty Boosh and The Great British Bake-Off. Ever seen a coach get held up by a guy who's brandishing an éclair? Gut-busting stuff. (Apple TV+)

Furies — The question at the heart of this French crime drama: "Can one woman broker peace between the six families of the Parisian underworld?" I dunno, it sounds like a tall order unless she's careful to bring enough Gitanes and Serge Gainsbourg records for everybody. (Netflix)

Maamla Legal Hai — A fictional law office is the setting of an Indian sitcom that has idealistic newcomers rubbing up against cynical old-timers. Oddly enough, being an idealistic newcomer who's willing to rub up against a cynical old-timer is also a requirement for getting hired at Rudy Giuliani's firm. (Netflix)

Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules — A new animated feature and series bring big changes for the blue-skinned alien: He's now a hero instead of a villain, and Will Ferrell is no longer providing his voice. That job goes to Keith Ferguson, who likewise took over for Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen in the Cars franchise. Wow, the guy's like a human AI. (Peacock)

My Name Is Loh Kiwan — Trying to forge a new life for himself in Belgium, a refugee from North Korea meets and falls in love with a countrywoman who's made that change but still isn't happy. See? Everybody should just appreciate what they have and stay put. (Except you, Texas. You can go.) (Netflix)

Selling the Hamptons — Season 2 takes us back to the tail end of the initial COVID surge, when the Hamptons real-estate market became so suddenly and fiercely competitive that the brokers almost came to blows. Seriously, and there are people who still think that pandemic wasn't dangerous? (Max)

Somebody Feed Phil — Local establishments like East End Market, Sampaguita, Crocante and Bánh Mì Boy are among the eateries Phil Rosenthal visits in Season 7 of his culinary travelogue, as he searches for "the real Orlando" in between visits to markedly less exotic locales like Kyoto, Iceland and Dubai. But wait a minute: I always thought "the real Orlando" was PF Chang's when the paralegals show up for happy hour. (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday, March 3:

The Netflix Slam — Admit it: When you saw that title, you thought they had finally come up with a new euphemism to replace "Netflix and chill." Instead, what we're getting is a tennis match between men's singles champ Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. If you don't like sports, you can always just Peacock and fist. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday, March 4:

Hot Wheels: Let's Race — The iconic toy brand is the inspiration for an animated kids' show about young race-car drivers with a yen for death-defying stunts. To no one's surprise, they all get buried under a heap of twisted wreckage when that 360° loop-the-loop doesn't work no matter how high you put the track. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, March 5:

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda — The acclaimed Australian writer-performer hosts a showcase of seven genderqueer comics that was recorded at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre. Of course they couldn't do it here in America, because Dave Chappelle has a sniper on every rooftop. (Netflix)

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — Documentary filmmaker Katherine Kubler chronicles the horrors she and others endured at a brutally oppressive school for troubled youth. If you want to experience a rough approximation of what they went through, try watching this show with someone else's password. (Netflix)