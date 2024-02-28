New grave stars Vision Video play Orlando return show this weekend

Led by frontperson Dusty Gannan, an Afghanistan war veteran turned firefighter and EMT, the band know their way around a chiming riff and a soaring chorus in the way Chameleons and Fields of the Nephilim did — and their remarkably fervent fanbase (a younger crowd, while the old heads sulk at oldwave nights) are eating it up.
They bring it live, with a modern spin on the classic deathrock aesthetic, and though they go all-in on the poses and moods, there’s a knowing wink and the merest hint of a grin that keeps the whole deal oddly ... life-affirming. This will, in all likelihood, sell out (if it hasn’t already). So if you want to hear the new grave, be quick or be sad(der).
Tears for the Dying and Orlando's own Super Passive open.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Conduit.
