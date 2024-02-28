New grave stars Vision Video play Orlando return show this weekend

Did you know there's a member of March Violets in this TikTok-famous group?

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 12:15 pm

Vision Video return to Orlando Saturday - Photo courtesy Vision Video/Facebook
Photo courtesy Vision Video/Facebook
Vision Video return to Orlando Saturday
Spinning out of the viral “Goth Dad” TikTok and Reel series [humorous and the references fully on-point, but we still feel relentlessly attacked] Vision Video have gone on to prove themselves much more than a meme.

Led by frontperson Dusty Gannan, an Afghanistan war veteran turned firefighter and EMT, the band know their way around a chiming riff and a soaring chorus in the way Chameleons and Fields of the Nephilim did — and their remarkably fervent fanbase (a younger crowd, while the old heads sulk at oldwave nights) are eating it up.

They bring it live, with a modern spin on the classic deathrock aesthetic, and though they go all-in on the poses and moods, there’s a knowing wink and the merest hint of a grin that keeps the whole deal oddly ... life-affirming. This will, in all likelihood, sell out (if it hasn’t already). So if you want to hear the new grave, be quick or be sad(der).

Tears for the Dying and Orlando's own Super Passive open.

7 p.m. Saturday,  March 2, Conduit.

Vision Video, Tears of the Dying, Super Passive

Vision Video, Tears of the Dying, Super Passive

Sat., March 2, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$20
Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Matthew Moyer

February 28, 2024

