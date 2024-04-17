Get the popcorn: This week the Snyder cult will tie itself in knots over 'Rebel Moon, Part Two: The Scargiver'

Premieres Wednesday, April 17:

The Circle — For Season 6, the show that made a spectator sport out of flirtatious catfishing relocates its base of operations from Northern England to Atlanta. Which means Nathan Wade now has the chance to do something hilarious. (Netflix)

Don't Hate the Player — A baker's dozen of French people compete to escape a nightmarish jungle camp and make it to a swanky villa in a show that reworks the concept of last fall's U.K. export Surviving Paradise. But one can safely assume that the game is much harder to play when you're living under a crushing feeling of perpetual ennui. No? (Netflix)

The Grimm Variations — Japan offers up an anthology series that compiles some fresh anime takes on classic Brothers Grimm stories. Seriously, is nothing sacred? Defiling public-domain fairy tales is Disney's job! (Netflix)

Our Living World — Cate Blanchett narrates a nature docuseries that shows how the various amazing species that populate our globe are all connected in a matrix of healthy interdependence. Except for the Orcs, because f*** those guys. (Netflix)

The Secret Score — In a new fantasy/mystery series from Mexico, a bunch of kids discover a musical score that endows them with magical abilities. Which is exactly how I felt when I finally tracked down the sheet music to "Strokin'." (Disney+)

See You in Another Life — Newcomer Roberto Gutiérrez plays Gabriel Montoya Vidal — aka "Baby" — who at the age of 16 became the first person to be convicted for participating in the 2004 bombing of Madrid. Coming soon to a college campus near you: Kyle Rittenhouse, to complain that these roles never go to a truly qualified white kid. (Hulu)

Under the Bridge — A bunch of Canadian schoolkids are accused of murdering one of their less-popular classmates in this limited-series dramatization of the nonfiction book by Rebecca Godfrey. And it was made by ... Disney, who are apparently just slavering to get their hands on some of that Mean Girls: The Musical money. (Hulu)

Premieres Thursday, April 18:

Bros — This Hebrew-language series about soccer-loving friends who find themselves at twin personal crossroads was assembled in the shadow of looming crackdowns on media content by Israel's Netanyahu government. Gee, it's no wonder Hamas could just waltz on in if everybody's eyes were glued to The Real Housewives of Tel Aviv. (Netflix)

Conan O'Brien Must Go — Fulfilling a longstanding promise, Conan expands his podcast into a series that has him interacting with some of his most ardent fans from around the globe. The most commonly heard icebreaker: "It's wonderful to see you're feeling better, Mr. Leno." (Max)

Going Home With Tyler Cameron — The former Bachelorette runner-up returns to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, to pursue his dream career of building and renovating houses. See, this is why our insurance rates are sky-high: We trust the roof over our head to a guy who couldn't even get a damn final rose. (Prime Video)

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge — Watch ol' Legolas himself scale towering rock formations, jump out of planes and dive deep into the ocean, all thanks to the fortitude and focus that his Buddhist religion makes possible. The Scientologists want you to know that their guy selflessly pulls people out of burning wreckage, and they're going to sue you and stalk you until you acknowledge this fact. (Peacock)

Superbuns — New episodes are droppin' like rabbit pellets as the superpowered bunny returns to teach preschoolers the importance of kindness and generosity. And also of being real careful what you name your animated shows, because Mommy watches Daddy's search history like a hawk. (Peacock)

The Upshaws — Mike Epps' Indianapolis-set family sitcom is back for Part 5, with Part 6 already greenlit. Hey, it seems to me it was just a few weeks ago on this very streamer that he was complaining he isn't making enough money for someone of his stature. Unless you want to make him look like a liar, you know what to do: Don't watch! (Netflix)

Premieres Friday, April 19:

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver — OK, gang, it's time to take bets on which excuse the Snyder cult will use for this one underperforming. Will it be the always-popular "Everybody's waiting for the director's cut?" The hoary "Warner Bros. paid the critics to say they didn't like it?" How about the evergreen "It's just too smart for the capesh*t crowd?" You get double points if you hit on our ultra-longshot entry, "I am done covering up for this white man's perpetual mediocrity, and I shall now go outside and touch grass." (Netflix)

click to enlarge image courtesy Hulu 'High Hopes' debuts on 4/20, because of course it does

Premieres Saturday, April 20:

High Hopes — Jimmy Kimmel's production company shepherded this reality series about a pair of Belarusian brothers who run one of the biggest weed dispensaries in Hollywood. If you think the customers look familiar, it's probably because you've already seen them financing their habit on Pawn Stars. (Hulu)

Premieres Monday, April 22:

Cocomelon Lane Season 2 — Preschooler J.J. and his pals return to mark more rites of passage any parent will recognize. Just 15 more seasons, and somebody's going to hit that real milestone every kid eventually has to face: wearing a wire to go meet Matt Gaetz. (Netflix)

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen — The Scottish comic says you shouldn't be misled by the title of this stand-up special, which is actually "1 percent about autism and 99 percent about relationships, marriage and death." So basically, it's like any given season of The Crown, but with slightly less autism. (Netflix)

Hip-Hop and the White House — Retrace the mighty steps rappers have taken, from hawking mixtapes in the 'hood to influencing U.S. government policy and performing for presidents (and not just dead ones). Hey, remember when we were all mad at Eazy-E for having lunch with Bush 41? Nowadays we just wish Ice Cube and Tucker Carlson would hurry up and order at In-N-Out. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday, April 23:

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust — And here's Germany's own take on Surviving Paradise, arriving just six days after the French version. Gosh, fellas, you could have at least waited a week before invading their territory again. You're going to give them a complex or something. (Netflix)