Orlando restaurants to be featured in Netflix’s 'Somebody Feed Phil' new season

From Michelin-starred restaurants to immigrant-owned businesses, Orlando fed Phil

By on Tue, Feb 13, 2024 at 3:47 pm

Photo via Visit Orlando
The upcoming season of Netflix’s dining destination series Somebody Feed Phil will showcase Orlando restaurants and businesses.

Orlando will be one of eight destinations and one of two U.S. destinations showcased in the show's seventh season, set to premiere March 1.

In the popular Netflix series, Philip Rosenthal, television writer and producer, travels the world to explore cultures and cuisines. Rosenthal is also known for creating long-running sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond.

While we don’t yet know of all of the Orlando spots that fed Phil, the season's trailer offers a glimpse of Puerto Rican-inspired restaurant Crocante and Chef Yamuel Bigio.
Rosenthal worked with local tourism bureau Visit Orlando to seek out some of the city’s lesser-known gems, and tried everything from Michelin-starred restaurants to immigrant-owned businesses and local favorites, the bureau says.

He met with Orlando Sentinel food reporter Amy Drew Thompson and food blogger Ricky Ly. Ly was also a guest on the show and reported last summer that Sampaguita, Crocante, Tien Hung Market’s Banh Mi Boy and East End Market eateries may be among the restaurants and markets featured.

