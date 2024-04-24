What to watch this week: The legendary Pam Grier joins the cast of 'Them'; Neil Gaiman's 'Dead Boy Detectives' debuts on Netflix

Premieres Wednesday:

The Big Door Prize Season 2 — Having shown the residents of Deerfield their true potential in Season 1, the Morpho machine readies them to face the "next stage" of its mission. Let me guess: It's going to hit them all up to buy timeshare. (Apple TV+)

Deliver Me — Sweden is devoting an entire series to the question of where to place the blame when a child loses his life to gun violence. Guess they didn't get the memo that we've already settled that here: You can punish the parents, but don't you dare look cross-eyed at a lobbyist. (Netflix)

Wonderful World — Feeling purposeless after she's extracted a lethal revenge against the man who killed her son, a South Korean academic takes it upon herself to help people who've suffered similar losses. Great, I always thought Touched by an Angel should have been directed by Park Chan-wook. (Hulu)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix In 'Dead Boy Detectives,' dead teens meet up in the afterlife to tackle mysteries in a series adapted from the work of Neil Gaiman.

Premieres Thursday:

City Hunter — The '80s manga yields an action-comedy series in which a private detective conscripts the help of his late partner's sister to solve the poor slob's murder. The first red flag is when she shows up dressed as an enormous Walther P38 and declares "We are all trying to find the guy who did this." (Netflix)

Dead Boy Detectives — Dead teens from two different eras meet up in the afterlife to tackle mysteries together in a series adapted from the work of comics legend Neil Gaiman. Hey, Hulu: Now you aren't the only streamer whose Hardy Boys have a bad case of rigor mortis. (Netflix)

Dil Dosti Dilemma — The book Asmara's Summer yields a seven-part series in which a girl from a wealthy Indian family is excited to be spending a few months in Canada, until she realizes the place is a lot more boring than she thought. But what I want to know is, what are they teaching back home that she expected a rip-snorting good time? (Prime Video)

The Doomsday Cult of Antares de la Luz — Learn the dangers of the cult mentality from those who survived the spell of Ramón Gustavo Castillo Gaete, a Chilean musician who had professed to be Jesus returned to Earth. Oh sure, but when Ye says it, we all just assume he's hyping another sneaker. (Netflix)

Them: The Scare — Season 2 of this Black American Horror Story has Deborah Ayorinde shifting into the role of a cop who's on the trail of a brutal killer; meanwhile, the legendary Pam Grier has joined the show as her mother. That killer had better not be the neighborhood pusher too, because mama's packing a lot more than a throwin' shoe. (Prime Video)

Velma — The show that united America — in revulsion — is back with a Season 2, I guess to see if it can limbo under that 7 percent audience approval it's currently sitting at on Rotten Tomatoes. Blaming Mindy Kaling for Warner Bros. Discovery's concurrent decision to shelve the completed Scoob! Holiday Haunt would be a gross and unfair oversimplification of how the industry works. So I say we all do just that. (Max)

Premieres Friday:

The Asunta Case — Revisit the shock and horror that swept Spain 11 years ago, when Chinese-born tween Asunta Basterra was found dead from drug-induced asphyxiation. The case was the subject of a docuseries back in 2019, but now it's getting a proper dramatization, which is how you know it really happened. (Netflix)

Goodbye Earth — A bunch of South Koreans try to make the most of their remaining time when they learn an asteroid is going to hit our planet in 200 days. David Bowie gave us five years, but, you know, shrinkflation. (Netflix)

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Wellness experts explain how the stuff we put into our bodies determines everything from our physical fitness to our emotional state. OK, I'll check it out, but only if you pass the Funyuns and then SHUT THE HELL UP. (Netflix)

Infested — French apartment dwellers have to fend off a plague of vicious spiders in a horror flick that played last year's Venice International Film Festival under its original title of Vermines. See, and if I hadn't told you, you would have thought that was the name of a fruity pinot that pairs nicely with veal. (Shudder)

Knuckles — In a miniseries set between the events of the second and third Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Idris Elba reprises his role as the titular echidna, who has to train a deputy (Adam Pally) while adjusting to life on Earth. If any of that makes sense to you, congratulations on not being allowed within 100 feet of a school. (Paramount+)

Luxe Listings Toronto — Learn how expensive it can be to live in America's attic, as Canadian real-estate kingpins Peter and Paige Torkan and Brett Starke set buyers up in homes that are valued in the millions of dollars. Wait a minute, isn't that our currency? I thought they used, like, maple leaves and shit. (Prime Video)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story — Personal photos and mementos help tell the tale of how five ordinary guys from New Jersey rose to the top of the rock pile — and how the one whose name was on the contract lived up to the Garden State code of loyalty by kicking two of them all the way back down. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Fiasco — Things go haywire on the set of a French director's highly personal film, giving a documentary crew that happens to be on hand plenty to shoot. See, this is the kind of special feature we wanted to see on the Blu-ray of Bohemian Rhapsody. (Netflix)

My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney — The two beloved funnymen compare notes on issues they understand intimately, like comedy and fatherhood. And also why bitches go crazy when you cheat. (Netflix)

The Veil — Elisabeth Moss stars in a thriller series about two women who engage in a high-stakes game of deception while on a cross-European road trip. "I spy with my little eye ... a Buc-ee's. Psych!" (Hulu)