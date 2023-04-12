Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

So many films, so little time: Our most anticipated movies of FFF 2023

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 4:00 am

Naked Gardens
Naked Gardens image courtesy Florida Film Festival

With almost 170 films being screened over the 10-day festival, there's no way any human could see all, or even most, of the Florida Film Festival bounty. Experienced festival-goers know that some strategy is involved — and perusing the film schedule early is key. We've looked it over pretty closely ourselves and came up with a list of our most-anticipated movies. We encourage you to use the FFF insert in this week's paper to create your own — or feel free to crib ours.

Midnight Shorts
11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Enzian Theater; 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Regal WPV
When the festival calls it "a homecoming to unleash the freaks," you pays your money and you takes your seat. Topics explored in this block include bathtub masturbation, hair-eating, penile enhancement and Wordle.

Noon Sunday, April 23, Enzian Theater
The non-prurient quality of this documentary shot in Sunsport Gardens Family Nudist Resort, a nudist camp in the Everglades, was undoubtedly enhanced by the filmmakers' decision to shed their own clothes as well. Nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

click to enlarge Judy Blume Forever - image courtesy Florida Film Festival
image courtesy Florida Film Festival
Judy Blume Forever
7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Regal WPV
Are you there, Judy? It's us, everyone. This documentary tells the story of the writer whose books have stood in for sex ed as American public schools become Puritan factories. Without Blume, generations of tweens would have never known what the heck was happening to their minds and bodies.

Egghead & Twinkie
7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Regal WPV; 9:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Enzian Theater
Sabrina Jie-A-Fa and Louis Tomeo steal hearts in this zippy coming-of-age road movie. The filmmakers have called it a movie "made by Gen-Z for Gen-Z," and while that may be true, no one doesn't need the sweet message of friendship it offers.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co.
9:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, Regal WPV; 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Regal WPV
There's a certain set of bands — Neutral Milk Hotel, Apples in Stereo, Olivia Tremor Control, Elf Power, Dressy Bessy, Ladybug Transistor — that may not be household names, but they rewired the brains of a certain set of people. If you're one, you know it. And you won't want to miss this origin story.

image courtesy Florida Film Festival
The Elephant 6 Recording Co.

