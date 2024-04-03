Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' returns, plus Colin Farrell stars in a sci-fi noir mystery about a private dick

Premieres Wednesday, April 3:

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer — Documentary legend Joe Berlinger partners with the Germans to explore a spree of nightclub druggings and murders that bedeviled that nation's LGBTQ community in 2012. And after every episode, J.K. Rowling will be on hand to explain why it didn't actually happen. (Netflix)

Files of the Unexplained — Here's yet another series that's preoccupied with alien abductions, paranormal phenomena and other mysterious occurrences. Honestly, shows like this used to be so much more fun when we didn't know that 75 percent of their audience is itching to go to war over chemtrails. (Netflix)

Loot — Maya Rudolph's Molly is fully divorced and concentrating on her charity work in Season 2, leaving everyone around her to supply the relationship drama. And thus another Biblical prophecy comes to pass, as we witness the arrival of the Anti-Pete Davidson. (Apple TV+)

Premieres Thursday, April 4:

Crooks — Director Marvin Kren reteams with his 4 Blocks actors Frederick Lau and Kida Khodr Ramadan to spin a heist take that revolves around European gangland's pursuit of a valuable coin. Cute detail: It's a custom job that a teenage Angela Merkel once stamped out in one of those arcade machines. You never know what's going to be collectible! (Netflix)

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) — São Paulo is the setting for a drama series in which a young girl from a humble background goes undercover among the city's upper crust to solve the murder of her best friend. A soundtrack of homegrown rap and trap means that even if she doesn't solve the mystery, she might come out of it with a decent mixtape. (Max)

Hop — Arthur creator Marc Brown returns to teach your preschooler the inherent value of people who are different, as embodied by a frog who has one leg shorter than the other. Talk about value — that's a 25 percent discount at any decent French restaurant! (Max)

I Woke Up a Vampire Season 2 — These eight episodes of the Canadian comedy about a teen bloodsucker have already been seen back home, where they were considered part of Season 1. But we're calling them Season 2 down here, because no syrup-eating Queen of the Damned is going to make us use the friggin' metric system. (Netflix)

Ripley — Andrew Scott (Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) takes over for Matt Damon in the latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's The Talented Mr. Ripley, with Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning in the Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow roles, respectively. Remove the "respectively," and you might be able to convince me there's a serious creative vision at work here. (Netflix)

Star Trek: Discovery — The fifth and final season finds Capt. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew battling rival forces for control of "the greatest treasure in the known galaxy." Whatever's in store, it can't be more harrowing than an estate sale. (Paramount+)

The Tearsmith — Finally sprung from the orphanage, a 17-year-old Italian girl is crestfallen to learn she's going to have to share her new home with a hot but unsettlingly dark guy who came from the same facility. Honestly, that's the extent of the problem? He's hot but dark? I've seen cats adapt better. (Netflix)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Apple TV+ Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Colin Farrell in 'Sugar,' premiering Friday

Premieres Friday, April 5:

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Learn how scourges like QAnon and Jan. 6 arose from the online mischief of what Netflix refers to as "bored teenagers" motivated by "shared loneliness." Wow, not even the New York Times is that good at making excuses for fascist reactionaries. Next they'll be telling us Erdoğan's the way he is because he got pantsed at the prom. (Netflix)

Baghead — The Witcher's Freya Allan inherits a pub from her dead dad, only to discover there's a supernatural creature living in the basement. This is just like what happened to Archie Bunker when he took over Kelsey's Bar, if you take into account that he considered 9-year-old Jewish girls to be supernatural creatures. (Shudder)

Girls State — This follow-up to the Emmy-winning doc Boys State shows 500 young women from across Missouri participating in a group experiment that has them forming and running their own ersatz government. It's always nice to see where the next generation of Marsha Blackburns is coming from, but I really think their first order of business should be figuring out what happened to that damn apostrophe. (Apple TV+)

Parasyte: The Grey — In a Korean thriller series that's loosely based on the hit manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, a woman has to come to grips with the reality that her body has been invaded by a species of parasite that's overrunning the human race. Ewww, you mean she has to play host to a pickleball player? (Netflix)

Scoop — Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell headline a dramatization of the behind-the-scenes maneuvering that led Prince Andrew to essentially commit public suicide on TV. Now if only he hadn't been so consarned figurative about "public suicide." (Netflix)

Sugar — Fernando Meirelles (City of God) directs Colin Farrell in a sci-fi noir mystery about a private dick who's hired to find the vanished granddaughter of a Hollywood producer. Since when do Hollywood producers care about anyone but themselves, you ask? That's where the science fiction comes in! (Apple TV+)

Premieres Monday, April 8:

Spirit Rangers — Season 3 of the Native/Indigenous kids' series includes an episode co-written by Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States. In related news, the Amanda Gorman episode of The Proud Family has been blocked for viewing in Miami Lakes. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, April 9:

Neil Brennan: Crazy Good — For his third Netflix stand-up special, Brennan flips the script on his "terminally depressed" schtick, instead talking up the positives of mental illness. Well, for one thing, you can remain friends with Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan and nobody bats an eyelash. (Netflix)