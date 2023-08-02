New on Netflix: ‘Zombieverse’ tasks a bunch of South Korean celebrities with surviving the walking dead

(NOTE: Until the writers' and actors' strikes are resolved, all streaming schedules should be taken with a grain of salt. Or whatever seasoning an AI would tell you to use.)

Premieres Wednesday:

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough — Now that he's raced his last Tour de France, revisit the cyclist's career highs and lows, including his comeback from personal troubles that could have ended a lesser man. But we all have our own ways of learning the lesson "Ride with the traffic." (Netflix)

Physical — Sheila's journey of self-actualization through aerobics comes to a conclusion in Season 3. That is, unless somebody had the foresight to scan Rose Byrne digitally, in which case you're about to meet a weird new instructor on your Peloton. (Apple TV+)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food — Learn how the scourge of deregulation has turned America's dinner plates into petri dishes of e. coli and salmonella. But if you talk to Jim Caviezel, the biggest problem is all the Christian baby blood in the Manischewitz. (Netflix)

Reservation Dogs — The acclaimed series about the modern life of Indigenous people was ahead of the curve in picking this third season as its swan song: Co-creators Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo chose to pull the plug for creative reasons, rather than wait around for the first combined writer/actor strike since 1960 to do it for them. Off yourself or be slaughtered: the choice we've given Native Americans since 1492! (FX on Hulu)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — Six new episodes further this animated series' agenda of teaching kids to solve problems the Jedi way. You know, problems like how to not take it personally when your boss tells the trades there's too damn much Star Wars in the marketplace. (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday:

Demons & Saviors — Crusading documentarians take up the cause of Christina Boyer, who's been behind bars for three decades despite insisting she did not murder her toddler. If only she had come to Florida, she'd be studying to be a P.I. and buying MagicBands at Disney Springs. (Hulu)

Head to Head — Saudi Arabia sends us a comedy flick in which a chauffeur and a mechanic get more than they bargained for when they learn their passenger is a retired gangster. Fortunately, he isn't something really dangerous, like a member of the royal family. (Netflix)

Heartstopper — Among the plot developments in Season 2, gay British teens Charlie and Nick hit a bump in their relationship and visit France. But don't worry, because I'm sure something good is bound to happen to them too. (Netflix)

The Lincoln Lawyer — The last five episodes of Season 2 will hopefully resolve its big mysteries, like who sent Mickey to the hospital and whether his latest client is actually guilty. (Back when he was McConaughey, he would have skipped the hospital and gone straight to the dispensary.) Netflix

Lollapalooza — Now that their Disney+ documentary has brought you up to speed on Tomorrow X Together's appearance at last year's Lollapalooza, watch them ascend to the status of 2023 headliners as part of a four-day livestream that also includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Or you could just wait for Fyre Festival 2 to show up on A&E Crime Central. (Hulu)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead — One month after its anime version premiered on Hulu, the saga of a corporate worker who uses a zombie attack as a permanent hall pass gets a live-action adaptation. It's just like Office Space, only the stapler isn't red until later. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday:

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge — This spinoff series focuses on 10 really subpar bakers who try to pick up pointers from expert mentors. When they ask "Is it cake?" on this show, it's for a whole other reason, man. (Netflix)

Fatal Seduction Vol. 2 — The next spate of episodes picks up from the shocking revelation that somebody murdered Nandi's BFF. But don't worry, there's still going to be plenty of time for buff South Africans to nail each other in every position they can think of. Murder only holds one's interest for so long, amirite? (Netflix)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart — The novel by Holly Ringland becomes a seven-episode series starring Sigourney Weaver as a flower farmer who has to take care of her granddaughter after the girl's parents die in a fire. The dark family secrets that are eventually revealed will strike you as all the more surprising if you didn't know Ringland's working title was Flowers in the Attic, Meth Lab in the Basement. (Prime Video)

Premieres Tuesday:

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey — Go inside the developmental league that's yielded some of the top players in basketball. And for a look into the development of the average team owner, rent Birth of a Nation. (Prime Video)

Never Seen Again — Season 4 brings us more stories of people who pulled a D.B. Cooper by vanishing into thin air. Gosh, I sure hope his loved ones get some help in finding this "Ron DeSantis." (Paramount+)

Only Murders in the Building — Emmy nominee Nathan Lane is nowhere to be seen in Season 3, because he's been busy doing Pictures From Home on Broadway. Knowing what we all now know, I bet they're kicking themselves that they didn't just body-scan Chris Evans. (Hulu)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 2 — In the conclusion of the anime fantasy flick, Prince Tristan has to corral the powers he inherited from his parents in order to save his mother's life. Hope for her sake one of those powers is "Calling every once in a while." (Netflix)

Untold: Johnny Football — You may think you know the full story of quarterback Johnny Manziel's checkered career, including his untimely exit from the Cleveland Browns due to excessive partying and accusations of domestic abuse. But there are aspects of the tale even hard-core sports junkies may not be familiar with. For example, did you know Manziel did most of it while wearing a manssiere? (Netflix)

Zombieverse — This week's second zombie show embraces the reality-competition craze, tasking a bunch of South Korean celebrities with surviving an onslaught by the walking dead. Speaking of things that stagger around brain-dead not knowing their time has passed, Netflix head honcho Reed Hastings made $209,780,532 over the last five years. I'll meet you at his house, as soon as I can get a ride from Ron Perlman. (Netflix)