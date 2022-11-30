Legal Public Notices 11/30/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Christopher Whaley-1053, Tammy Fennell-1054, Tammy Fennell-1061, Nataya Bowers- 1124, Latray Johnson-1183, Towanda Anderson-1417. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 30th and December 7th, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 20, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Anthony Key- Household goods. Johnnie Thomas - Household goods. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Berry Thornton - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 12/13/22 at 12:00 PM: Ayanna Coley: books, DVDs, clothes, etc; Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture & items; Esther Jones: household goods; Henry Forde: Mercedes sprinter van - has docs; Jacob Raboin: furniture, boxes; Jennifer Acord: boxes & tubs, etc; Kiadege Neus: 2 bedroom sets, boxes; LaTiya Richardson: clothing, household items, kitchen items, bedroom furniture; Mario Gonzalez: totes, boxes, bike; Pablo Aceituno: tools, work equipment; Rolando Mcqueen: appliances, furniture, boxes; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Tricia Shorter: clothing, baby items; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Guylyn Laney-Household Goods, Scott Wallace- Extra Boxes, Chandra Smith- 4/5 Storage Bins, Yhesia Brown- Household Goods, Kenneth Lee- Household Goods, Scott Wallace- 2021 HMDE Trailer Vin NOVIN0201331590. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 13th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Cory Haines: boxes, clothing-Yolanda Moore: furniture/appliances-John Murphy: luggage/sporting goods-Franklin Waymon: household items-Aubree Jackson: household items-Wanda Peters: furniture- Julian Williams: household items-Luis Rivera: household items-Abigail Garnett: luggage/clothes-Luz Pabon: baby items/household-Krystle Henry: clothing-Dieumy Duclos: household items-Jazmyne Noel: household items-Auralius Thorn: household items-Shanta Gray: household items- Tyesha Smith: clothing-Anthony Guilianelle: tools, boxes-Earl Jackson IV: household items-Mauldine Powers: household items-Michelle Jerry: clothing/luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 21, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain boxes and collectables Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Malik Hollins sectional, dining table, bed; Jonathon English 4 bedroom home fully furnished, tools, tables, bedroom sets, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Jeremy Wertz: Ford 4x4 (for parts only), bicycle, boxes, chairs; Marcy Rodriguez: mattress, table, bags, boxes, totes, luggage, art work, headboard, crutches, bedroom set, home décor, toy box; Jalen Mims: bed, dresser, bags, boxes; Crystal Roberson: Dining set, boxes, chair, tool box, wood swing; Karen Whittlesey: dresser, table, boxes, totes, pressure washer The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Efren Cardenas, Furniture and boxes; Harold Flecha, Furniture and boxes; Joshua Salyards, Couch love seat dining table and chairs washer and dryer; Shannon Brockway, Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Natalie Robinson-Bags, clothes, shoes, toys, TV dinner tray, nebulizer, canned goods; Steven Tebb- Totes, chest, framed art work, light house models, woodworking items; Davonte Bartley- Luggage, punching bag, dishes, CDs, DVDs, shelves, box spring, mattress, couch, chairs, toys, electric ride on unicorn, boxes, bags, clothes; Laresa Moore- Headboard, baby stroller, luggage, locker, mattress, clothes, totes, shoes, couch, chair; Chiseah Rubiera- Books, clothes, totes, canopy, folding chair, luggage, wall art, bedding, patio chairs; Yesenia Quinones- Bed, dresser, mattress, bags, clothes, speakers, beauty products, painting, headboard, plastic drawers. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Luz Gonzalez: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, table, stereo, tv, bags, boxes, clothes, totes, toys, shelves, lamp, area rug, hover board, sound bar, personal items, sneaker; Luz Martinez: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 16, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Michael Howard, household goods; Edgar Soto, household items; Alexis Broomfield, boxes, furniture; Jennifer Menendez Berdeguez, Household items; Renee Weaver, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Edith Williams; house items, boxes, totes. Trician Rowe; dresser, bed, night tables, couch, end tables, tv, dining table. Carlos Rodriguez; home furniture. Yanitza Garcia; boxes. Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household, personals. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Krizia Marte, household items; Angie Senquiz, household items; Megan Socola, Household items; Tamara Stafford, household items; Caitlin Beckigham, household items; Jonathan Orourke, Household items; Christian Pagan, household items; Amadou Ndiaye, household items; James Lucas, household items; Michael Glass, house hold items; David Caran, household items; Tiffany Bollen, household items; Shelly Caran, household items; Ashley Emond, household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 20, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Well Stocked inventory LLCc / Shalietha Ross - business items and boxes, Tiquiyante Fuller - 1bdrm apartment, Karoline Griffith - 1bedroom, Alexander Fancher - Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 David Wish-Household items, Joseph Procacci-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Pamela B Roque-child electric car, household items.-Anthony Harris-furniture, boxes.-Michael Stewart-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Edward Salcedo- motorcycle, household items. Christopher Bentley-furniture. Harry Rubin-household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture, household items. Marvin Kemp- furniture, safe. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2022-CP-001758 IN RE: ESTATE OF FRANK JOSEPH AMBROSE, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of FRANK JOSEPH AMBROSE, deceased, whose date of death was October 17, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/30/2022. Signed on this 14th day of November, 2022. /s/ Jerry W.. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ BRENT HOWARD WARDELL Personal Representative 3525 Archdale Street Viera, FL 32940.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9 th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000150 MF CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN-LA ORLANDO LTD, LLLP; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000150 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN- LA ORLANDO LTD LLLP; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:: LOT 13, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 997 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the“Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711” KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000050 MF. CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC., SUNTRUST BANK, CENTRAL FLORIDA, N.A.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000050 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; SUNTRUST BANK CENTRAL FLORIDA, NA.; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 15, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 985 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keith Tucker Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on
the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charlina Agulla Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Leonard Oneal Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. CASE NO.: DP21-23 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 12/30/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Brianna Walker (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-294 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.J. DOB: 05/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLENE JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP18-757 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.B DOB: 12/27/2009, B.B DOB: 03/02/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Ashley McCall, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.
In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone, cosmetics 4600 Blk of Cason Cove Dr.
2. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
3. Cellphone Maguire Blvd
4. Cellphones Candlewyck Dr./Lacosta Dr.
5. Electronics 6300 Blk of S. Chickasaw Trl.
6. Electronics 6900 Blk of Market Place Dr.
7. Cellphone 5100 Blk of North Ln.
8. Keys 2500 Blk of Conway Rd
9. Cellphone 500 Blk of N. Primrose Dr.
10. Keys, cellphone N. Orange Blossum Trl/W. Colonial Dr.
11. Currency Long Rd./Claracona Ocoee Rd.
12. Currency 2800 Blk of S. Orange Ave
13. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
14. Currency S. John Young Pkwy/Conroy Rd.
15. Bikes 1800 Blk of S. Orange Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Divorce Action: Patrick Morlan, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Roselaure Morlan’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before 01/09/2023 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000048.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this 20th day of October, 2022. /s/ Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County, Alabama. Of Counsel: Ben C. Hand, 114 North 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, 334-741-4077.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 10/11/2022 H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, H0907 Dillon Hagen, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0044 Angela Myers, G0797 Christina Smith, G0769 Terrance Royals, A0028 Aaron McCormick, A0055 SHAN SCOTT, A0123 Anthony Ervin, G0718 Richard Hendricks. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747 10/11/2022 1335 Eric Terry, 1343-47 Eric Terry, 1246 Eric Terry, 1250 Eric Terry, 1652 Eric Terry 2233 Edwin Olguin, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2461 Alberto Castellano, 1023 Chelsi Payne, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 2040 Katee Galgoczy, 2024 Bryan Lockward, 2123 Ed Konwles, 2113 Charmaine ONea, 2337 Ashley Taylor.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo A294- Franscisco Avalos B105- Cynthia Lopez C125- Giovanna Barreto C127- Daniel Rodriguez E120- Shaun Flack
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1020-Marco Geraldes/Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes;1046- Margaret Torres;1077-Enrique Henriquez/Enrique Abraham Henriquez Cardona/LOS CIPOTESS LLC;3121-Christopher Johnson;5091-Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman;6087-Daniel Leonard Layton.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1139-Christopher Rodriguez 1178-Ashley Juares 3178-Gloribel Rivera.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Ð Donel Richemond; B023 Ð Cheryl Diane McKinney; B071 Ð Tatia Shantae Moore; B162 Ð Kristia Alyse Johnson/Kristia Johnson; C185A Ð Russell Gentry Williams
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 14th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1198-Households, #1156- Boxes, #C148-Households, #1120-Households, #1055-Furniture, #1064-Households, #1007-Furniture, #2206-Households, #F216-Households, #2143-Households, #2113- Households, #2083-Households, #2052-Households, #J210-Boxes, #K221-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 16th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1AB7AP0GL674152
2016 / NISS
3VWPF71K27M132784
2007 / VOLK
4T4BF1FK0ER417366
2014 / TOYT
5NPEU46FX7H265793
2007 / HYUN
1HFSC47H96A507152
2006 / HOND
1N4AL21E17C118252
2007 / NISS
1B3HB48B18D769641
2008 / DODG
5N1AT2MT1HC878487
2017 / NISS
1GKKNULS4JZ136180
2018 / GMC
JN8AY2NC6L9617919
2020 / NISSAN
5NMS44AL8NH457918
2022 / HYUN
5YFS4RCE4LP011277
2020 / TOYT
1C4RJFBG0LC288011
2020 / JEEP
5NPEG4JA4MH118626
2021 / HYUN
5XXGT4L3XLG408883
2020 / KIA
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 9th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0096 - Brian Vasquez 0045 - Peter Andre Bernard 0042 - Brian Vasquez.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on December 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 1325 #-Denny Ewing 1353#- Nancy Rivera 1425#-Shawn Wilbanks 1518 #- Denny Ewing 1707#- Linda Torregrosa Caraballo 2143#- Jessica Chadwick
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 20, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2009 ACUR
JH4CU26689C016207
2006 HYUN
KM8JN12D1GU453231
2017 NISS
JN1BJ1CP4HW036242
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Dodge
VIN: 1C3CDFCA5DD123062
2012 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3BCBEB3CN134244
2015 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FY293410
2008 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1AK58F687254294
2000 Lexus
VIN: JT8BF28G6Y0242550
2008 Jeep
VIN: 1J8FT28W18D633416
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 14, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 16th day of December, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Warner, Manjetta Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Belin, Theresa Household Items; KIMBROUGH, SAMUEL MARCELLUS Household Items; Jarrett, Shakiya Household items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Williams, Stephanie ; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Murray, Jonica Household Goods; Cooper, Darla Household Items; Holmes, Kiara Household Items; Fonseca, Byron Household Items. Friday the 16th day of December 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Griffin, Kaliha Household Goods; Francis, Richelle Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 11/30 and 12/7/2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of PAULA JEAN BLAIS, deceased, whose
date of death was July 12, 2022, and whose social security number is xxx-xx-7639, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’ estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the later of THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the time of the first publication of this notice OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court within THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the date of the first publication of this notice. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS FOREVER BARRED. Personal Representative: HEATH A STERLING. /s/ Tanya White Esq., TW Law Group, PLLC 7530 Citrus Ave Winter Park, Florida 32792 Published in the Orlando Weekly in the 11/30 and 12/7 issues.
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.