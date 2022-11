Legal Public Notices 11/30/2022

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Christopher Whaley-1053, Tammy Fennell-1054, Tammy Fennell-1061, Nataya Bowers- 1124, Latray Johnson-1183, Towanda Anderson-1417. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 30th and December 7th, 2022.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Anthony Key- Household goods. Johnnie Thomas - Household goods. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Berry Thornton - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ayanna Coley: books, DVDs, clothes, etc; Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture & items; Esther Jones: household goods; Henry Forde: Mercedes sprinter van - has docs; Jacob Raboin: furniture, boxes; Jennifer Acord: boxes & tubs, etc; Kiadege Neus: 2 bedroom sets, boxes; LaTiya Richardson: clothing, household items, kitchen items, bedroom furniture; Mario Gonzalez: totes, boxes, bike; Pablo Aceituno: tools, work equipment; Rolando Mcqueen: appliances, furniture, boxes; Senat Lucsonne: household goods; Tricia Shorter: clothing, baby items; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Guylyn Laney-Household Goods, Scott Wallace- Extra Boxes, Chandra Smith- 4/5 Storage Bins, Yhesia Brown- Household Goods, Kenneth Lee- Household Goods, Scott Wallace- 2021 HMDE Trailer Vin NOVIN0201331590. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Cory Haines: boxes, clothing-Yolanda Moore: furniture/appliances-John Murphy: luggage/sporting goods-Franklin Waymon: household items-Aubree Jackson: household items-Wanda Peters: furniture- Julian Williams: household items-Luis Rivera: household items-Abigail Garnett: luggage/clothes-Luz Pabon: baby items/household-Krystle Henry: clothing-Dieumy Duclos: household items-Jazmyne Noel: household items-Auralius Thorn: household items-Shanta Gray: household items- Tyesha Smith: clothing-Anthony Guilianelle: tools, boxes-Earl Jackson IV: household items-Mauldine Powers: household items-Michelle Jerry: clothing/luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Baltazar Quinain boxes and collectables Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Malik Hollins sectional, dining table, bed; Jonathon English 4 bedroom home fully furnished, tools, tables, bedroom sets, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jeremy Wertz: Ford 4x4 (for parts only), bicycle, boxes, chairs; Marcy Rodriguez: mattress, table, bags, boxes, totes, luggage, art work, headboard, crutches, bedroom set, home décor, toy box; Jalen Mims: bed, dresser, bags, boxes; Crystal Roberson: Dining set, boxes, chair, tool box, wood swing; Karen Whittlesey: dresser, table, boxes, totes, pressure washer The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Efren Cardenas, Furniture and boxes; Harold Flecha, Furniture and boxes; Joshua Salyards, Couch love seat dining table and chairs washer and dryer; Shannon Brockway, Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Natalie Robinson-Bags, clothes, shoes, toys, TV dinner tray, nebulizer, canned goods; Steven Tebb- Totes, chest, framed art work, light house models, woodworking items; Davonte Bartley- Luggage, punching bag, dishes, CDs, DVDs, shelves, box spring, mattress, couch, chairs, toys, electric ride on unicorn, boxes, bags, clothes; Laresa Moore- Headboard, baby stroller, luggage, locker, mattress, clothes, totes, shoes, couch, chair; Chiseah Rubiera- Books, clothes, totes, canopy, folding chair, luggage, wall art, bedding, patio chairs; Yesenia Quinones- Bed, dresser, mattress, bags, clothes, speakers, beauty products, painting, headboard, plastic drawers. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Luz Gonzalez: bed, couch, dresser, mattress, table, stereo, tv, bags, boxes, clothes, totes, toys, shelves, lamp, area rug, hover board, sound bar, personal items, sneaker; Luz Martinez: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Howard, household goods; Edgar Soto, household items; Alexis Broomfield, boxes, furniture; Jennifer Menendez Berdeguez, Household items; Renee Weaver, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Edith Williams; house items, boxes, totes. Trician Rowe; dresser, bed, night tables, couch, end tables, tv, dining table. Carlos Rodriguez; home furniture. Yanitza Garcia; boxes. Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household, personals. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Krizia Marte, household items; Angie Senquiz, household items; Megan Socola, Household items; Tamara Stafford, household items; Caitlin Beckigham, household items; Jonathan Orourke, Household items; Christian Pagan, household items; Amadou Ndiaye, household items; James Lucas, household items; Michael Glass, house hold items; David Caran, household items; Tiffany Bollen, household items; Shelly Caran, household items; Ashley Emond, household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Well Stocked inventory LLCc / Shalietha Ross - business items and boxes, Tiquiyante Fuller - 1bdrm apartment, Karoline Griffith - 1bedroom, Alexander Fancher - Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 20th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:David Wish-Household items, Joseph Procacci-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StoragePamela B Roque-child electric car, household items.-Anthony Harris-furniture, boxes.-Michael Stewart-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Edward Salcedo- motorcycle, household items. Christopher Bentley-furniture. Harry Rubin-household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture, household items. Marvin Kemp- furniture, safe. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of FRANK JOSEPH AMBROSE, deceased, whose date of death was October 17, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Seminole County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 8099, Sanford, Florida 32772-8099. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/30/2022. Signed on this 14th day of November, 2022. /s/ Jerry W.. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ BRENT HOWARD WARDELL Personal Representative 3525 Archdale Street Viera, FL 32940.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9 th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDACAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN-LA ORLANDO LTD, LLLP; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000150 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN- LA ORLANDO LTD LLLP; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:: LOT 13, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 997 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the“Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711” KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC., SUNTRUST BANK, CENTRAL FLORIDA, N.A.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB, etc., Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022, in Case No. 2021-CA-000050 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein Plaintiff, CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, sued Defendant, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; SUNTRUST BANK CENTRAL FLORIDA, NA.; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 and UNKNOWN TENANT #2, Kelvin Soto, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Nineth Judicial Circuit in and for Osceola County, Florida, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse, 3 Courthouse Square, Room 204 (2nd floor), Kissimmee, FL 34741 on January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 15, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 985 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747 (the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. KELLEY, FULTON, KAPLAN & ELLER, P.L. Attorney for Plaintiff 1665 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., Ste 1000 West Palm Beach, Florida 33401 Telephone No.: 561-491-1200 Fax No.: 561-684-3773 Email: [email protected] [email protected] BY: /s/ C. Craig Eller, Esq. C. CRAIG ELLER, ESQ. FL BAR NO. 767816IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, onthe 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.M. DOB: 12/30/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14TH day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.J. DOB: 05/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF: D.B DOB: 12/27/2009, B.B DOB: 03/02/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNANIn the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone, cosmetics 4600 Blk of Cason Cove Dr.2. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St.3. Cellphone Maguire Blvd4. Cellphones Candlewyck Dr./Lacosta Dr.5. Electronics 6300 Blk of S. Chickasaw Trl.6. Electronics 6900 Blk of Market Place Dr.7. Cellphone 5100 Blk of North Ln.8. Keys 2500 Blk of Conway Rd9. Cellphone 500 Blk of N. Primrose Dr.10. Keys, cellphone N. Orange Blossum Trl/W. Colonial Dr.11. Currency Long Rd./Claracona Ocoee Rd.12. Currency 2800 Blk of S. Orange Ave13. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.14. Currency S. John Young Pkwy/Conroy Rd.15. Bikes 1800 Blk of S. Orange AveNotice of Divorce Action: Patrick Morlan, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Roselaure Morlan’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before 01/09/2023 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000048.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this 20th day of October, 2022. /s/ Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County, Alabama. Of Counsel: Ben C. Hand, 114 North 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, 334-741-4077.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY.H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, H0907 Dillon Hagen, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0044 Angela Myers, G0797 Christina Smith, G0769 Terrance Royals, A0028 Aaron McCormick, A0055 SHAN SCOTT, A0123 Anthony Ervin, G0718 Richard Hendricks.1335 Eric Terry, 1343-47 Eric Terry, 1246 Eric Terry, 1250 Eric Terry, 1652 Eric Terry 2233 Edwin Olguin, 2197 Natalie Noboa, 2461 Alberto Castellano, 1023 Chelsi Payne, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1625 Vitor Cantalejo, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 2040 Katee Galgoczy, 2024 Bryan Lockward, 2123 Ed Konwles, 2113 Charmaine ONea, 2337 Ashley Taylor.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo A294- Franscisco Avalos B105- Cynthia Lopez C125- Giovanna Barreto C127- Daniel Rodriguez E120- Shaun FlackNotice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description.will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1020-Marco Geraldes/Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes;1046- Margaret Torres;1077-Enrique Henriquez/Enrique Abraham Henriquez Cardona/LOS CIPOTESS LLC;3121-Christopher Johnson;5091-Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman;6087-Daniel Leonard Layton.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1139-Christopher Rodriguez 1178-Ashley Juares 3178-Gloribel Rivera.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com atA115 Ð Donel Richemond; B023 Ð Cheryl Diane McKinney; B071 Ð Tatia Shantae Moore; B162 Ð Kristia Alyse Johnson/Kristia Johnson; C185A Ð Russell Gentry WilliamsNotice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1198-Households, #1156- Boxes, #C148-Households, #1120-Households, #1055-Furniture, #1064-Households, #1007-Furniture, #2206-Households, #F216-Households, #2143-Households, #2113- Households, #2083-Households, #2052-Households, #J210-Boxes, #K221-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;3N1AB7AP0GL6741522016 / NISS3VWPF71K27M1327842007 / VOLK4T4BF1FK0ER4173662014 / TOYT5NPEU46FX7H2657932007 / HYUN1HFSC47H96A5071522006 / HOND1N4AL21E17C1182522007 / NISS1B3HB48B18D7696412008 / DODG5N1AT2MT1HC8784872017 / NISS1GKKNULS4JZ1361802018 / GMCJN8AY2NC6L96179192020 / NISSAN5NMS44AL8NH4579182022 / HYUN5YFS4RCE4LP0112772020 / TOYT1C4RJFBG0LC2880112020 / JEEP5NPEG4JA4MH1186262021 / HYUN5XXGT4L3XLG4088832020 / KIANotice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0096 - Brian Vasquez 0045 - Peter Andre Bernard 0042 - Brian Vasquez.: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 1325 #-Denny Ewing 1353#- Nancy Rivera 1425#-Shawn Wilbanks 1518 #- Denny Ewing 1707#- Linda Torregrosa Caraballo 2143#- Jessica ChadwickThe following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802009 ACURJH4CU26689C0162072006 HYUNKM8JN12D1GU4532312017 NISSJN1BJ1CP4HW036242Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2013 DodgeVIN: 1C3CDFCA5DD1230622012 ChryslerVIN: 1C3BCBEB3CN1342442015 NissanVIN: 3N1AB7AP6FY2934102008 ChevroletVIN: 1G1AK58F6872542942000 LexusVIN: JT8BF28G6Y02425502008 JeepVIN: 1J8FT28W18D633416To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on December 14, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.. LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Warner, Manjetta Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Belin, Theresa Household Items; KIMBROUGH, SAMUEL MARCELLUS Household Items; Jarrett, Shakiya Household items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Williams, Stephanie ; Carn, Kelvin Household Goods; Murray, Jonica Household Goods; Cooper, Darla Household Items; Holmes, Kiara Household Items; Fonseca, Byron Household Items.with payment following in CASH at the facility.. Griffin, Kaliha Household Goods; Francis, Richelle Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods; Harb, Mark Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 11/30 and 12/7/2022.NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of PAULA JEAN BLAIS, deceased, whosedate of death was July 12, 2022, and whose social security number is xxx-xx-7639, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’ estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court within the later of THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the time of the first publication of this notice OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER the date of service of a copy of this notice on them. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court within THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER the date of the first publication of this notice. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS FOREVER BARRED. Personal Representative: HEATH A STERLING. /s/ Tanya White Esq., TW Law Group, PLLC 7530 Citrus Ave Winter Park, Florida 32792 Published in the Orlando Weekly in the 11/30 and 12/7 issues.Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.