Yugiri Ramen Project finds a home, fast-casual Indian Urban Turban will open in downtown Orlando, Hen + Hog is soft-open in Winter Park

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Urban Turban, a fast-casual Indian restaurant by the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, will open the first week of October in the old U Roll Sushi space at 100 E. Pine St. downtown ... Hen & Hog, the concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner A.J. Haines, has soft-opened in the Manzano's Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. The menu features an ambitious assortment of comfort items — brisket and gravy sandwiches, smashburgers and chicken liver pâté with peach-pepper jelly, to name but a few ... New York-style bagel chain The Bagel Shop has opened in the old La Rima Cafe space at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. ... Norigami, the sushi and hand roll bar from David Tsan (Soupakase), will open next month inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden ... Yugiri Ramen Project, the ramen pop-up by former Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake chef de cuisine Mike Evans, will open a stall inside Henry's Depot Nov. 1 ...

Crisp & Green opens Oct. 1 inside Winter Park Village, offering salad bowls, grain bowls and açai bowls ... Look for Peach Valley Cafe to open its Maitland outpost at 1221 S. Orlando Ave. in early October ... Popular Latin joint La Granja has opened its ninth Orlando-area locale, this one near UCF at 4650 N. Alafaya Trail ... Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos will open in Waterford Lakes Town Center (with a full bar) next month ... Kissimmee's FL Bakery has opened a branch at 1654 N. Semoran Blvd. (Pro tip: They make bacon donuts) ... Recent restaurant closures: Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic's Kitchen in College Park have shuttered, and after 13 years in the business, Uncle Kenny's BBQ in Clermont has closed.

NEWS+EVENTS: Palm Beach Meats and Juju will collaborate on an all-Japanese wagyu omakase featuring prized Matsusaka beef Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $260 ($340 with sake pairing) ... Smokemade Meats will pop up at the Whippoorwill Beer House Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. and again at Wally's on Sept. 30 during the Orlando Parking Lot Party ... Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen along with nonprofit WorldOrlando and the TastyChomps food blog will host a fundraising dinner Oct. 17 in support of Afghan refugees in need. Proceeds will go to the State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program helping those in Afghanistan and other countries. Individual tickets are $50 ... One more week left to enjoy the perks of Orlando Burger Week. A host of restaurants across the city are offering up $7 burgers through Sept. 28. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for details.