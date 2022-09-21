ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Yugiri Ramen Project finds a home, fast-casual Indian Urban Turban will open in downtown Orlando, Hen + Hog is soft-open in Winter Park

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 4:00 am

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Urban Turban, a fast-casual Indian restaurant by the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, will open the first week of October in the old U Roll Sushi space at 100 E. Pine St. downtown ... Hen & Hog, the concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner A.J. Haines, has soft-opened in the Manzano's Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. The menu features an ambitious assortment of comfort items — brisket and gravy sandwiches, smashburgers and chicken liver pâté with peach-pepper jelly, to name but a few ... New York-style bagel chain The Bagel Shop has opened in the old La Rima Cafe space at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. ... Norigami, the sushi and hand roll bar from David Tsan (Soupakase), will open next month inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden ... Yugiri Ramen Project, the ramen pop-up by former Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake chef de cuisine Mike Evans, will open a stall inside Henry's Depot Nov. 1 ...

Crisp & Green opens Oct. 1 inside Winter Park Village, offering salad bowls, grain bowls and açai bowls ... Look for Peach Valley Cafe to open its Maitland outpost at 1221 S. Orlando Ave. in early October ... Popular Latin joint La Granja has opened its ninth Orlando-area locale, this one near UCF at 4650 N. Alafaya Trail ... Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos will open in Waterford Lakes Town Center (with a full bar) next month ... Kissimmee's FL Bakery has opened a branch at 1654 N. Semoran Blvd. (Pro tip: They make bacon donuts) ... Recent restaurant closures: Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic's Kitchen in College Park have shuttered, and after 13 years in the business, Uncle Kenny's BBQ in Clermont has closed.

NEWS+EVENTS: Palm Beach Meats and Juju will collaborate on an all-Japanese wagyu omakase featuring prized Matsusaka beef Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $260 ($340 with sake pairing) ... Smokemade Meats will pop up at the Whippoorwill Beer House Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. and again at Wally's on Sept. 30 during the Orlando Parking Lot Party ... Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen along with nonprofit WorldOrlando and the TastyChomps food blog will host a fundraising dinner Oct. 17 in support of Afghan refugees in need. Proceeds will go to the State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program helping those in Afghanistan and other countries. Individual tickets are $50 ... One more week left to enjoy the perks of Orlando Burger Week. A host of restaurants across the city are offering up $7 burgers through Sept. 28. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for details.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Trending

White Rabbit Dessert Experience opens in Waterford Lakes; new Thornton Park resto serves fried pork chops and poutine; and Orlando Oktoberfests begin

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Jes Tantalo rings in Oktoberfest this Saturday, Sept. 17, at Redlight Redlight

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando

By Kyla Fields

Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando

Jack in the Box plots expansion into Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Jack In The Box plots expansion into Orlando

Also in Food + Drink

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us