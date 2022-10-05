Winter Park's new Swine & Sons location opens this afternoon

Swine & Sons' new Winter Park location opens today.
The restaurant will be having a soft from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their specialized counter can be found inside the Winter Park Social House at 1282 N. Orange Ave.
The long-awaited location change comes from an expansion done by Foxtail Coffee Co. to acquire more food establishments in Winter Park. The Social House includes Swine and Sons, ice cream parlor Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and cocktail bar The Courtesy. Each food retailer will have its own specialized counter within the complex where they will be able to serve food, drinks and desserts.
From October 6, the restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant will offer its gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. There is also a variety of new additions to the menu, including a never-before-seen breakfast.