ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Winter Park's new Swine & Sons location opens this afternoon

Pig pickings

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Local restaurant Swine and Sons opens its doors at a new location on October 5, at 1282 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park. - Photo via Swine and Sons / Facebook
Photo via Swine and Sons / Facebook
Local restaurant Swine and Sons opens its doors at a new location on October 5, at 1282 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park.

Swine & Sons' new Winter Park location opens today.

The restaurant will be having a soft  from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Their specialized counter can be found inside the Winter Park Social House at 1282 N. Orange Ave.

The long-awaited location change comes from an expansion done by Foxtail Coffee Co. to acquire more food establishments in Winter Park. The Social House includes Swine and Sons, ice cream parlor Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and cocktail bar The Courtesy. Each food retailer will have its own specialized counter within the complex where they will be able to serve food, drinks and desserts.

Related
Swine &amp; Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

Swine & Sons shares details of new Winter Park location



From October 6, the restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will offer its gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. There is also a variety of new additions to the menu, including a never-before-seen breakfast.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Trending

Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

By Alex Galbraith

Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it.

Dizzy Donuts, from Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini, is coming to College Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Future site of Dizzy Donuts

Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando

College Park Pizza Bruno location to open this Friday

By Alex Galbraith

Bruno Zacchini

Also in Food + Drink

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

By Faiyaz Kara

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us