Swine & Sons shares details of new Winter Park location

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:50 am

Photo courtesy Swine & Sons

Swine & Sons are returning to Winter Park, focusing their beloved local operation into one space alongside other Orlando-area eateries.

The so-called "Winter Park Social House" will also hold an outpost of Foxtail Coffee Co., a Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream counter and cocktail bar The Courtesy. The building at 1282 N. Orange Ave will have different entrances for each of its many concepts.

“We’ve grown a lot and it felt like the right time to be a part of a larger concept we think is perfect for the area. Swine & Sons started in Winter Park so there’s definitely a special hold it has on us," Swine & Sons Owner and Chef Alexia Gawlak shared in a statement. "Plus, working alongside our friends from The Courtesy and everyone at Kelly’s and Foxtail is really exciting,” 

The recent Bib Gourmand honorees will operate their spaces inside Sanford's Tuffy's Bottle Shop and The Local Butcher & Market in Winter Park until late July. After that point, they'll focus their energy on the new centralized location. Gawlak promised an expanded menu that will carry the restaurant from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“We want to remind Orlando we’re not just burgers and hot chicken sandwiches. We make a variety of really delicious food. We’ll be expanding our breakfast and healthier, lighter menu offerings as well and are really looking forward to getting back to what we love,” said Gawlak.


